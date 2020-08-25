Things couldn't be going much better for the Regis girls tennis team.
Four matches into the season, and the Ramblers already have four wins and a tournament title to show for it.
"I think we're all just kind of focused on having fun," Regis singles player Brittany Martin said, "because we don't know how long of a season we'll get. And we've been working hard, our practice has really helped."
The latest victory came over La Crosse Aquinas on Tuesday at Regis. The Ramblers won all three doubles matches and the No. 4 singles match to take the dual 4-3.
Last weekend, Regis won the University School of Milwaukee invitational for the first time in program history with a 3-0 showing. That included a win over Kohler, last year's Division 2 state runner-up.
The early success is perhaps unsurprising for Regis. The Ramblers qualified for the team state tournament last fall — the third time in the last four seasons they achieved the feat — and have plenty of experience in the lineup this year. They only lost one singles player from last season's state semifinal lineup, and have three returning doubles players.
"We've got a pretty solid team back from last year that made it to state," Regis coach Kyle Seyer said prior to the season.
The players had high hopes entering the year too — even the freshmen, like Martin. But the tournament win was an eye-opening introduction to high school tennis.
"We've been practicing really hard, but I didn't expect us to be as good as we were, especially for it being our first invite," Martin said.
On Tuesday, Ava Bremer secured the lone singles win for the Ramblers in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 14-12. The teams of Caitlin Klink/Maddie Metz, Adrienne Morning/Teigan Petersilka and Lauren Seeman/Abby Erickson all took care of business on the doubles side. Each team won in straight sets, with Seeman and Erickson only dropping two games total.
"We've had good teamwork on our doubles team," Petersilka said. "We've been communicating well."
Petersilka and Morning are unbeaten as a doubles duo so far.
The Ramblers are savoring the chance to play, especially as other high school teams and sports in Eau Claire have seen their seasons pushed to the spring. Tuesday was the team's first home dual.
"I feel privileged (to be able to play)," Petersilka said. "It feels good, it's nice to be able to get outside and be able to get some exercise."
"I feel really lucky," Martin added. "I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can because we don't know how long the season will go on for. It's just nice to get outside and be able to play with friends."
There are precautions in place to mitigate the chance of COVID-19 spread — there are no handshakes, hand sanitizer is readily available, and social distancing is in effect off the court — but when it comes time to play, it doesn't seem too different.
"It feels completely normal (on the court)," Martin said.
Regis is set to return to competition with a dual at New Richmond on Thursday.