ALTOONA — It was a good day for tennis in the Chippewa Valley.
The Regis girls won a sectional championship. The Altoona girls made some history.
All in all, not a bad showing for local teams on Wednesday.
Altoona senior singles player Morgan Dekan took third place in her flight to earn a fourth consecutive trip to state, becoming the first Rails player to get that far in all four years of high school. The doubles team of Ally Wagner and Averie Varsho did well enough at their home sectional to make it two qualifiers for Altoona.
“It’s amazing,” Dekan said. “I was in disbelief this morning, I was so happy. I didn’t really believe it when I finished (my match). I looked at my coach and he was like ‘congrats,’ and all of a sudden I’m going to state. That’s so crazy.”
And about 50 miles west, Regis finished with 48 points in the team standings at their Division 2 sectional in Baldwin, clinching a second consecutive trip to the team state tournament.
“It’s a great way to end our season, I’m really glad we’re getting the opportunity to play at the state tournament,” Regis doubles player Adrienne Morning said. “After all the time and work we put in, it’s a great place to be.”
The doubles team of Morning and Teigan Petersilka were one of four Ramblers representatives to win a sectional flight on Wednesday. Lauren Seeman and Abby Erickson won at No. 3 doubles, while Maddie Metz and Brittany Martin were the No. 3 and 4 singles champions, respectively.
“We lost a couple close ones, but overall it was really a good day,” Regis coach Kyle Seyer said. “Everybody played well.”
At Altoona, Varsho and Wagner took second place in the No. 1 doubles flight to advance to state. Wagner went to state with a different partner last fall, and Varsho is in her first season playing high school tennis.
Dekan said she’s been impressed with how well the duo has worked together in its first year together.
“They had a tough match this morning, but they really pulled through. They don’t give up, which is great,” Dekan said. “They’ve put in a lot of time to get here, and they’re really athletic, which helps them. They just go after everything.”
In Division 1, Menomonie’s Haley Hastings took fourth place at No. 1 singles to earn a trip to the state tournament. The Mustangs’ top doubles team of Brooke Evan/Lindsay Kaufman also took second to punch a ticket to state.
Barron’s Jada Brunkow/Phoebe Jerome doubles team was the runner-up in its No. 2 flight in Baldwin, good for a berth to the individual state tournament.
The Division 1 individual state tournament is set for Oct. 15-17 in Lake Geneva, while Division 2 is at the same time in Kohler. The team tournaments are the following week.
After much uncertainty about whether a state tournament would even happen, the players are thrilled they’ll get the chance to vie for a state title.
“Earlier on in the season, we talked as a team about a ‘whatever happens, happens,’ kind of thing,” Altoona coach Greg Emerson said. “The girls just kept working at it, kept improving throughout the season and proved themselves time and time again. I’m so proud of these girls, from where we started to where we ended up.”
For some, the finality came at sectionals. For others, it will happen on the state’s biggest stage.
“I think they are very happy. The whole year’s kind of been a mix of emotions, from not knowing if there would even be a season to starting a season while having a postseason that was up in the air,” Seyer said. “For us to be able to go through a regular season and playoffs as close to normal as any year has been awesome.”