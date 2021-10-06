It had been a while since Katie Rentzepis and Kim Harvey had played doubles together when they teamed up again this fall. But as the Memorial tennis duo proved all year, rust wasn’t an issue.
That point was emphatically clear this postseason.
Rentzepis and Harvey, paired up this season for the first time in two years, booked their trip to the individual state tournament with a Division 1 sectional championship at No. 1 doubles on Wednesday in Eau Claire. The duo defeated Hudson’s Kira Young and Grace Lewis 6-3, 6-4 in the final.
“It feels really good,” Harvey said. “We’ve been working really hard in doubles, and neither of us has even been better than third in our section, so to win it feels really good. It’s very emotional.”
The two advanced to next week’s state tournament in Madison, along with Memorial’s No. 1 singles player Molly Hower. They all qualified by winning their quarterfinal matches. Hudson won the team sectional championship to qualify for the team state tournament.
For Harvey and Rentzepis, it was the latest achievement in what’s been a successful reunion. They won a Big Rivers Conference championship earlier in the season and are now headed to the state’s biggest high school tournament.
There’s a contrast between the two — Harvey brings plenty of intensity to the court, while Rentzepis keeps the unit cool under pressure. They complement each other well, and it has showed in their results.
“We had to get used to how the other played again and get used to our different energy,” Harvey said. “I have a lot of energy, I’m always very high-energy on the court. Katie’s always calm and relaxed and doesn’t get as worked up as I do. So we just had to find the balance again, but once we did things clicked again.”
They’ve ridden that connection all the way to Madison. They’ll take a 25-5 record into the state tournament. It will be an exciting weekend for the duo, who will be playing varsity tennis together for the final time. Rentzepis is a senior, while Harvey is a junior.
“My goal starting at the beginning of the year was to be a sectional champion, so I was really excited that we were able to do that in my final year,” Rentzepis said. “She’s a great partner to play with.”
The two swept Merrill’s Amelia Skoviera and Tessa Wheat 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to punch their ticket to state. They survived a scare in the semifinals to defeat New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 and eventually win the sectional title.
They’ll take confidence with them to Madison, but above all, they said they’re looking to soak in the experience.
“Our goal is always to make it to state, so we’re going in with a lot of enthusiasm,” Rentzepis said. “It’s a fun end to the season.”
Ramblers headed to state
For the third straight season, Regis has qualified for the team state tournament.
The Ramblers clinched a Division 2 sectional championship on Wednesday at Baldwin-Woodville, earning a return trip to state as a result. Regis went to Madison in 2019 and qualified for last year’s tournament before withdrawing due to health concerns.
Brittany Martin and Sofie Merrick qualified for the individual state tournament as singles players, and the Ramblers’ top doubles team of Evie Shepich/Teigan Petersilka is also state-bound. Regis produced sectional champions in Merrick (No. 2 singles) and Colleen Callaghan (No. 3 singles).
Merrick won a sectional title by defeating Amery’s Ashley Benysek 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 2 singles final. Callaghan beat Amery’s Truc Nguyen 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles championship.
Rice Lake will send two doubles teams to state. Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman took third at No. 1 doubles, and Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin won the sectional title at No. 2 doubles.
Baldwin-Woodville’s top doubles duo of Brooke Albrightson and Allison Albrighton is also headed to state.