Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman made Rice Lake history Thursday at the individual state girls tennis tournament.
The doubles duo bested Watertown Luther Prep's Rachel and Katie Schoeneck 6-2, 6-3 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison to become the first Warriors to ever advance at the event. Their triumph helped set up an all-local matchup in the second round of Division 2, with Berger and Bowman set to battle Altoona's Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer at noon Friday.
Rondestvedt and Bauer advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Xavier's Sophia Bauman and Addison Hervey. The winner of Friday's match will advance to the quarterfinals to be played later that day.
The semifinals and finals will be played on Saturday.
Regis' Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka won a first-round meeting of D2 locals against Altoona's Greta Schlafer and Khalia Mork. A 6-1, 6-4 contest advanced the Ramblers to a match with Shorewood's Jamie Puppe and Becca Cheever on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Also advancing out of the D2 doubles field were Baldwin-Woodville's Brooke and Allison Albrightson. They defeated Kiel's Katherine Dickrell and Lauren Oilig 6-0, 6-1 and will next play Pacelli's Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stolt at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Two of the four locals competing in the Division 2 singles field advanced in Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter and Regis' Sofie Merrick. Stadter defeated Amery's Deidra Meyer 7-5, 6-1, while Merrick got past Aquinas' Kate Fortney 6-3, 6-0.
Menomonie's doubles pairing of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski advanced in the Division 1 field with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Manitowoc Lincoln's Mckenna Pleus and Hannah Dvorak. They'll battle Whitefish Bay's Paige Plemel and Bryn Gonzales at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Eau Claire Memorial's representation bowed out on the first day. Molly Hower fell 6-1, 6-1 to Waukesha West's Molly Asfeld, while the pairing of Kim Harvey and Katie Rentzepis dropped a matchup with Middleton's Ashley Andler and Rose Ryan 6-3, 7-5.
Rounding out Division 2 competitors: Altoona's Josie Rechek fell 6-1, 6-3 to Prairie School's Lillian Jorgenson; Regis' Brittany Martin fell 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Kenosha St. Joseph's Bella Rizzo; Rice Lake's Emily Mofle/Natalie Nolin fell 6-4, 6-3 to Prairie School's Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst.