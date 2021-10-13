RICE LAKE — There will be two opportunities to make history for the Rice Lake girls tennis team this year.
The Warriors have never had a team win its opening round match at the state tournament, and with a pair of doubles teams off to Madison for the Division 2 Individual State Championships, Rice Lake has two twice the opportunity for a win.
Rice Lake's No. 1 doubles team of Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman placed third at last week's sectional tournament, while Emily Mofle and Natalie together rolled through flight No. 2 to a sectional title to punch their ticket to state.
"I do feel a little bit better going into state this year," coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said. "In my heart I know we’re better this year."
Berger reached state last year teaming up with the now-graduated Paige Diercks, playing a competitive first round match before ultimately dropping the contest. The coaching staff knew they had one piece figured out for its top double pairing but finding the right partner did take some thought. Bowman was as good as any No. 4 singles player the team has ever had a year ago, Oyarbide-Sanchez said, so despite not having played doubles it was a logical fit.
She said Bowman had all the skills needed to excel but improving on the mental side of the game is where there has been the most growth.
"I honestly think the doubles pairing has been good for her because I think singles is a bit more stressful, you’re out there on your own," Oyarbide-Sanchez said. "Lexi was very committed to being the leader but Kalli has really risen and I would say they’re both equal. They work together, and if we can’t get out there as a coaching staff, they’re helping each other out."
Bowman said chemistry developed very quickly for the pair thanks to playing other sports together. As the year has gone the duo has grown its ability to communicate between the front line and who's playing in back.
"Tennis is all mental," Bowman said. "As long as we don’t get down on ourselves before the match then we’ll play our best. That’s all we can do."
With Berger's length and Bowman's quickness they've been able to cover the court. The pair has gone 13-8 this season, and their lone loss through four postseason matches came against the eventual sectional champion in Stevens Point Pacelli's Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stolt, a team seeded fifth at state.
The state tournament begins Thursday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Berger and Bowman's opening round match is at 6:45 p.m. against Watertown Luther Prep's Rachel and Katie Schoeneck, who enter state with a 12-6 record.
"I’m expecting it to be tough because it is the best of the best," Berger said. "They’ve worked to get there and so did we. We’re just going to have to try our best and go into it with a ‘we can do it’ mentality."
Mofle and Nolin saw what they were capable of a year ago when the duo came in second for flight No. 3 at sectionals as freshmen. They entered this fall at No. 2 doubles for Rice Lake and have continued to thrive, even getting in a couple of matches at No. 1 during the season.
"One thing about those two is that they’re so intrinsically motivated," Oyardbide-Sanchez said. "As coaches we can tell them all that we’re able to but it really comes down to them wanting to be better for themselves."
They both worked to improve their games in the offseason by taking advantage of open tennis opportunities and even attending a tournament to test themselves against quality competition. They've held each other to a high standard.
"This year we’re better at constructive criticism between the two of us, and being able to tell each other what we need to work on without it getting to us," she said.
Mofle and Nolin are 17-6 on the season after a successful run through the sectional tournament. The Warrior duo earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory in their opening match over Medford's Kelsey Jascor and Masaeda King, and then in the championship match they bested Regis' Abby Erickson and Caroline Shepich 6-2, 6-1.
"We’ve definitely grown a lot even over just this season," Mofle said.
The sophomores have a matchup against Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst of The Prairie School in Racine set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Vartanian and Magdalyn received a special qualifier designation and enter state at 12-7 for the year.