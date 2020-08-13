The prep girls tennis season might look very different this fall, even if the game itself doesn't.
While tennis lends itself quite well to social distancing among competitors, its typical schedule doesn't do it a ton of favors.
Conference play is generally just a small portion of a high school tennis team's season. Weekends are often spent playing at multi-team invitationals. A good chunk of players' matches for the season come at these tournaments.
With large gatherings discouraged and schools perhaps less willing to travel for competition, it puts players and coaches in a tricky spot.
"Dual meets are really a small part of our season," Eau Claire Memorial coach Jim Litscher said. "We usually only play each conference school one time, so that would be six dual matches. ... And then the rest of your season is invitationals. Most varsity players will play 30 to 35 individual matches throughout the season. If they just played six matches, that would be quite a cutback."
Invitationals around the state have already started to feel the effects of the coronavirus. Litscher said a Neenah invite the Old Abes were scheduled to play at was recently canceled.
Many teams are waiting to see what happens at Friday's WIAA Board of Control meeting to figure out what their schedules will look like. The meeting is the WIAA's first since it delayed the start of low-risk fall sports, including tennis, to next Monday.
"I guess I'm just kind of waiting to see what happens," Litscher said. "As of now, what's happening is that all the stuff that's been planned, we've been getting messages saying this one's canceled, that one's canceled."
If fall sports are given the go-ahead, tennis can likely play safely with a handful of precautions. Players can have their temperatures taken, sanitize their hands before getting on and off the court, avoid high-fives and hand shakes, and wear masks when not competing.
"For the most part, I think players can stay apart pretty easily," Litscher said. "Doubles might be a little tougher."
The WIAA's return to play guidelines suggest that only singles be played when in a high-risk setting with the virus. Doubles could be played in moderate and low-risk settings.
All anybody can actively do at the moment is prepare for practice to start on Monday. It remains to be seen if the WIAA meeting will affect that.
"We're preparing as a team like we're going to have a normal season," Regis coach Kyle Seyer said. "We've had a few invites canceled, but a few others are still going on as planned. ... We're preparing like it's any normal season, but obviously there are added precautions."
The Ramblers play an independent schedule in tennis, not affiliated with a conference. That could make things tricky if a conference-only schedule were to be considered by nearby leagues.
"If conferences end up doing conference-only, that could really affect our season," Seyer said. "It might be tough to find matches. But we're still scheduled to play everyone on our schedule after it was originally bumped back."
Through time spent with players at summer contact days, both Seyer and Litscher said the athletes seem to be hopeful to play. If there are extra protocols they need to follow to do it, so be it.
"They just want to play. They're chomping at the bit, they've put a lot of time in," Seyer said. "They're ready to go, they're prepared for it. ... They want an opportunity to play, and I'd love an opportunity to coach them."