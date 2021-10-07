Altoona will be well-represented at next week’s Division 2 girls tennis individual state tournament.
The Rails had two doubles teams and a singles player qualify for the state meet at Thursday’s sectional in Eau Claire. Top singles player Josie Rechek is headed to state along with the doubles tandems of Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer and Greta Schlafer and Khalia Mork.
Both of the doubles duos won sectional titles in their flights. In the top flight final, Rondestvedt and Bauer defeated Madison Edgewood’s Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan in a three-set thriller which went to a tiebreaker, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (2). Schlafer and Mork won the No. 2 doubles championship, besting Luther’s Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz in straight sets in the final.
Rechek qualified for state by virtue of her quarterfinal win over Jefferson’s Gracie Niebler. She went on to finish second at No. 1 singles. This will be the eighth consecutive season the Rails send participants to the individual state tournament in both singles and doubles.
Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter also advanced to the state tournament by defeating Edgerton’s Zoe Lein in the No. 1 singles quarterfinals.
Edgewood won the overall sectional championship to qualify for the team state tournament. Altoona finished second in the team standings. The individual state tournament is set for Oct. 14-16 in Madison, with the team tournament following from Oct. 22-23.