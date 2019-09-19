Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls has experience at its top two singles spots in Marah Dunham and Maria Friedel. Alexis Zenner and Ashley Hanley are also back as the squad’s top doubles team. ... Eau Claire North is young, with several freshmen on the roster. The Huskies recently picked up a Big Rivers win over Rice Lake. Freshman Morgan Presler has occupied the No. 1 singles slot for much of the season, while juniors Bailey Zainhofsky and Alisha LaBonne have played at No. 1 doubles. ... Eau Claire Memorial has won nine consecutive conference titles. They’ve also made nine straight trips to state. The Old Abes fell in the quarterfinals of the team state tournament last year. Two of their singles players from that lineup are back in Haya Dodin and Natalie Harvey, although they now occupy different spots. ... Hudson has plenty of veteran players back from a team that was Big Rivers runner-up last season. ... Menomonie needed to replace the doubles team of Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson, which placed seventh at the state tournament. The Mustangs have singles experience from Olivia Leipnitz and Lauren Flaschenriem. Other spots have been filled by players who are gaining their first varsity experience. ... Rice Lake has a mix of experience and youth after finishing in last place in the conference last fall. Alexa Robarge and Ellen Mitchell are among the Warriors’ top singles players. ... River Falls took fourth in the conference last year.
Elsewhere
Altoona is a young team, but coach Greg Emerson believes they’ve got the talent to finish in the top three at sectionals. ... Bloomer has found some success with various lineups. Cayla Bingham has seen plenty of time at No. 1 singles. ... Regis has a state qualifier back in Caroline Kowieski, who plays No. 1 singles for the Ramblers. A state-qualifying doubles duo is back in Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich. Only a few seniors are on the team, which is composed of many sophomores and juniors.
— By Spencer Flaten, based on information provided by area coaches