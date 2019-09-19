As Eau Claire Memorial continues its quest for 10 straight team state tennis appearances, coach Jim Litscher has a new pairing leading the way on the doubles side.
Sophomore Katherine Rentzepis has made the jump from the last year’s No. 2 pairing, alongside then-senior Shilpa Maddikunta, to the Old Abes’ No. 1 team with freshman Kim Harvey by her side.
To outsiders, the expectations might be low for the team with just one year of varsity experience combined, but Rentzepis and Harvey proved that age is just a number Thursday afternoon winning 6-1, 6-0, in Memorial’s 7-0 sweep of Eau Claire North.
The pair combines an interesting contrast of characters. Rentzepis is stoic and powerful; she’s focused on making each shot count and it’s clear she’s the leader of the group.
“I’m naturally very quiet,” Rentzepis said. “I like to focus on what I did (right) and what I did wrong and try to figure that out myself.”
Harvey brings the energy to the pairing. She has a youthful enthusiasm that comes out in the form of a powerful high five or a “Let’s go!” after a big play.
“She’s kind of the boss on the court, so I’m there to hype her up a little bit more and keep us full of energy,” Harvey said. “We balance each other out.”
That yin and yang of the group has made the girls an ideal pairing for Litscher.
“It’s nice to have (different personalities),” Litscher said. “Their skills hopefully fit together and hopefully they get along.”
So far this season, Harvey has leaned on Rentzepis for guidance as she grows accustomed to playing at such a high level. Rentzepis has shown her partner all the little things that come with playing varsity doubles, stuff like where to stand for certain shots and different ways to hit the ball for more success.
“It’s kind of been stressful,” Harvey said. “Especially because I’m a freshman and I didn’t really know what to expect coming into this, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
It’s helped that Rentzepis and Harvey have senior Haya Dodin by their side for guidance. Dodin, Memorial’s No. 1 singles player, is among the best players in the section, according to Litscher.
“She’s by far and away our best player right now,” Litscher said. “Her skills are great. She’s a good teammate. Our other kids get to hit with her a lot and it makes them better.”
For North, the match was another day for growth. The Huskies are a young squad without a single senior on the roster and at times that inexperience results in losses.
“I thought the girls fought hard at every single position,” North coach Vinnie Gorski said. “We’re going to keep trying to get better.”
That youthfulness does have an advantage, however. Gorski is expecting his entire team back next year and he said he’s happy with the direction his girls are heading.
Both teams will get a few days off before returning to action on Saturday when Memorial hosts D.C. Everest, Hudson, Marshfield, Menomonie, Wausau East, Wausau West and North for a tournament starting at 9 a.m.
Memorial 7, North 0
Singles: No. 1: Haya Dodin (ECM) def. Morgan Presler 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Molly Hower (ECM) def. JoLee Verville 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Anna Hoitomt (ECM) def. Carrie Rettke 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Abby Jochimsen (ECM) def. Leah Nelson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1: Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey (ECM) def. Alisha LaBonne/Bailey Zainhofsky 6-1, 6-0. No. 2: Julia Nick/Natalie Harvey (ECM) def. Kalia Xiong/Nicole Franson 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Lexie Patrow/Lauren Carmody (ECM) def. Gretel Elvig/Anna Welke 6-1, 6-0.