SPRING VALLEY — When Lyndsey Stark brought the idea of trying wrestling to her parents as a second-grader, expectations weren't terribly high. Her father told her she could give it a try the following year, if she was willing to hang with it.
"He actually told me (later) that he didn't at all expect me to stick with it," Stark said.
But the young girl did stick with it. When the time came in third grade, she signed up to join the team. By the end of the first practice, she knew the wrestling mat was the place for her. There was no doubt: Stark was going to keep going.
That decision, made years ago, proved to be the spark to a piece of history in Wisconsin wrestling. Stark, now a freshman at Spring Valley, became one of the first 12 girls state champions in WIAA history when she captured the 185-pound title at the inaugural state tournament last weekend in La Crosse.
"My mom and dad keep telling me how cool it is, but I think I'm still processing it still," Stark said. "I've thought about it a little bit. Let's say a little girl is researching for her paper on Wisconsin state champions, my name is going to pop up. That's pretty cool."
Stark pinned Merrill's Brindley Eternicka in the championship match to earn the title. The WIAA hosted a girls wrestling state tournament for the first time this year, a major milestone in the rapid growth of the sport over the past two decades.
With her performance on the big stage, Stark ensured she'd go down in history.
"It's a tremendous achievement, and something that she can take with her the rest of her life," Spring Valley/Elmwood coach Gable Frandsen said. "She can say, 'I was one of those first 12, the first ever.' That's awesome."
Stark said the state tournament was her first opportunity to wrestle against girls all season. She's fine competing against the boys — and planned to finish out the boys season with her teammates at Spring Valley/Elmwood — but said it was refreshing to take the mat against her peers on the girls side.
"I've been wrestling with girls ever since I was really little, and I knew a lot of them there," Stark said. "So I was able to catch up with some of them after not seeing them all year."
The freshman won by pin in the quarterfinals and an 8-2 decision in the semifinals. When she pinned Eternicka in the finals, she solidified a perfect record against girls for the season.
She didn't expect to become a state champion when she got to high school. For most of her career, a girls state tournament didn't even exist. But when she got her shot, she didn't let it slip away.
"I did not at all expect that," Stark said. "I was really excited (when the girls tournament was formed), because I think for sure that if I wrestled boys at regionals, sectionals and state, I don't think I would have made it. So I was really excited when I got the choice."
Stark's drive sets her apart from other wrestlers her age, Frandsen said.
"She's a true student of the sport," he said. "Win or lose, she walks off the mat with a positive mindset and she's always looking to improve and get better every single day."
Stark was one of four freshmen to win state titles in La Crosse. Accomplishing the feat in the ninth grade can bring high expectations for years to come, but Stark has plenty of time to develop even further as a wrestler.
"We have tremendous pride that she accomplished that goal, and I'm excited for the future," Frandsen said. "I'm looking forward to next year and the years to come, seeing what she can accomplish."