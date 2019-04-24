It’s 6:30 in the morning and Braeden Resnick’s alarm is going off. It’s his first and only alarm, so despite not being a morning person, he forces himself out of bed and gets ready for his 7:30 class.
If he were back home, he’d have another half hour of sleep, but this is the cost of attending Saddlebrook Preparatory School in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The payoff will come in a few hours, when after lunch Braeden will head out onto the golf course to work on his game until sundown.
For six months, this was Braeden’s routine. The Rice Lake sophomore worked on his golf game from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every school day. All so that he can eventually achieve his goal and, just like his older brother Benjamin, head to a Division I collegiate golf program after high school.
For the Resnicks, golf is a family activity. Braeden’s father Aaron Resnick has played golf ever since high school. When his eldest son Benjamin was two-years-old, Aaron introduced him to the sport. A few years later, Braeden began taking swings.
For him, golf clicked instantly.
“Ever since I picked up a golf club, I’ve always loved it,” he said.
As the boys grew up, playing golf became an opportunity to spend time with one another. It’s a sport that’s expensive and time consuming, but Aaron doesn’t look at it that way.
“A lot of people look at the time it takes to play a round of golf as time taken, I look at it as time gained,” Aaron said.
The brothers compete with each other, Braeden said, often going back and forth alternating winners.
Aaron said he can’t pinpoint an exact moment that he realized his sons might have Division I golf talent. Instead, he said it happened over time as the boys began to attract attention at tougher and tougher tournaments.
“As they grew up and grew into their golf games a little bit, it just became something that was obvious,” Aaron said. “So, I started to do some research about the time that Benjamin was a sophomore in high school.”
After watching his older brother head to Stetson University this fall, Braeden decided he wanted to follow a similar path. He began researching golf prep schools to attend and approached his parents with the idea.
His family decided Saddlebrook was the perfect fit and, after making sure the curriculum fit with Rice Lake, Aaron said the transition was seamless.
“It was super exciting,” Aaron said. “He was over the moon to be able to go do it… I’m not going to say he didn’t get home sick, but I don’t think it was too much of a big deal for him to go down there and adjust.”
With the snow finally melting, Braeden returned home for the start of the Big Rivers golf season.
He said he’s really noticed a difference in his skills heading into this year. And, according to Aaron, it’s an important season if Braeden wants to play DI golf. NCAA rules prohibit programs from talking to recruits before the start of their junior years, so the sophomore season is the last chance to show your talent before the recruiting frenzy starts.
“This year is really when they get on the radar,” Aaron said.
If Braeden can improve on his 2018 season in which he beat his brother and finished tied for 20th at the state finals, he should be well on his way to carving out his own DI golf career.