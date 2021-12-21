Eau Claire Memorial/North coach Michelle Johnson always anticipates a spike in interest around gymnastics when the Summer Olympics are staged. But even for one of those years, this is unusual.
The Eau Claire co-op has more gymnasts in its program than any other season in her 24-year tenure. The team has 19 girls on the roster, continuing a trend of rising participation over the last few years. Eau Claire Memorial/North isn't the only program around the area seeing more interest either. Many Big Rivers teams have seen more girls participate in gymnastics than usual.
"We're excited about the numbers," Johnson said. "The year of the Summer Olympics always inspires kids to want to be part of a gymnastics program, but I also think COVID has played a large part in that. Kids were tired of being home and wanted to be part of something."
More athletes are getting involved, and it's pushing those participating to even higher heights. The competition has stepped up, thanks in large part to team numbers. A handful of years ago, it was possible that a girl who went out for the team would immediately step into the varsity lineup. With added depth, that's not necessarily true anymore.
"We started my freshman year with seven people, and now we have enough to have backups for varsity and JV," Eau Claire Memorial/North senior Bella Campbell said. "It's really nice to have a bigger team like that.
"There's definitely more competition. We're working as a team, but you can definitely see that we're also working to get that varsity spot. It helps a lot, and with injuries there have been more opportunities too."
As the gymnasts push each other, they raise their own level too.
"You can really see it in the level of skill," Eau Claire Memorial/North senior Maddie Weber said. "From my freshman year to my senior year, there's been a lot of skill growth. And the numbers have increased a lot too. Even at our meets, there are more people watching it and there's a lot more support toward the sport in general."
A short trek west, Menomonie is in a similar position. When fifth-year coach Erin Kranz took over the program, she had only four varsity gymnasts to work with in her second season. Now the Mustangs are up to 16 athletes in the program.
"That's a huge increase," Kranz said. "This year we gained a couple of upperclassmen that were hesitant to join in the past. The feedback I've gotten is that they've seen that high school gymnastics can be fun and they decided to give it a try, when a couple of years ago they weren't sure what the atmosphere was like. And I think I've heard that from around the whole area too."
Other Big Rivers programs, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake included, have healthy-sized rosters this winter too.
Johnson thinks the sport is beginning to appeal to a wider base too. Sunisa Lee, of St. Paul, made global headlines when she won the gold medal in the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, competing as the first Hmong-American Olympian. That resonated in this area too.
"I think the diversity of the Olympic gymnastics team this year helped too," Johnson said. "I've seen that reflected in our team. If you watched the gymnastics teams 10, 15 years ago, that wasn't necessarily the case."
And regardless of background in the sport, girls have tried it out. Many high school gymnasts grew up in gymnastics, but not everybody.
"Our coaching philosophy is to be creative," Kranz said. "We've taught (the newcomers) some skills that they can learn when they're a little bit older and haven't gained that body awareness yet. And we spend a lot of time early learning that body awareness to get everyone able to compete safely."
As long as someone is willing to try, there's a place for them in gymnastics, the coaches said.
"I have girls who have never done gymnastics before and some who are looking at doing it in college," Johnson said. "That's a wide range."