Two years ago, the Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics co-op’s rebuild began.
Fresh off a trip to the state tournament, the program was left with a five-girl team following a large crop of departures. Among that group were Tatia Tillery, a sophomore returner from the state-bound squad, as well as Annabella Campbell and Emma Loen, just freshmen at the time.
They knew it would take plenty of work and commitment to get back to the pinnacle of the sport in Wisconsin.
“We started when they were freshmen and sophomores, just giving them goals,” coach Michelle Johnson said. “And every time something’s accomplished we have a new goal. We don’t just sit on it.”
As they began to grow as gymnasts, the team started to grow in numbers, too.
Fast forward, and Campbell and Loen are individual sectional champions. As a team the group is a resurgent bunch. Memorial/North, now a 15-girl unit, accomplished one of its many goals and will compete this weekend at the Division 1 state gymnastics tournament in Wisconsin Rapids.
“It’s really amazing that we’ve made it,” Campbell said. “We’ve been trying to make it as a team for years.”
Now, they’ll get to enjoy the fruits of their labor together at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. And of course, the work isn’t done yet.
“I love my team,” Loen said. “They’re really supportive, and we can all be together like we have been, which is really nice.”
Campbell and Loen will also be competing as individuals, Campbell in vaulting and Loen on the balance beam, thanks to their first place finishes last weekend in La Crosse. Due to COVID-19 protocols, this year their performances in the event will count for both their team and individual mark. Typically, they would compete twice.
Campbell knows what it’s like to go to state, having made the trip last year as an individual. She’s excited to be accompanied by her teammates this go-around.
“When you have the team out there cheering for you it makes you a lot more motivated,” Campbell said.
Eight schools are competing in each of the two divisions on Saturday alongside a group of the top individuals from around the state.
Memorial/North will go head-to-head with Arrowhead, Badger/Burlington, Menomonee Falls/Germanton, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine, Stevens Point, Verona/Edgewood and Wilmont/Union Grove/Williams Bay.
Three returning champions are in the D1 field: Menomonee Falls/Germanton’s Miranda Knabe (all-around), Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall’s Araceli De Leo Lopez (balance beam) and Wilmont Union/Union Grove/Williams Bay’s Annie Murphy (floor exercise).
The Eau Claire co-op will compete in the first of two sessions Saturday, meaning the team will have to be patient. They’ll get on the bus and head home after the first session ends only to later find out how they finished based on the afternoon results.
“There won’t be things like a march in or some of those other kinds of fun things that they used to have an opportunity to do,” Johnson said. “But again, we are happy to go and compete.”
The trip itself is the culmination of hours and hours of work since that original group of five got together three years ago. Now with added reinforcements, Memorial/North is set to compete at state for a 12th time in program history.
“I’m really glad more people joined,” Campbell said. “I think more people are starting to enjoy it and share it with other people. I’m glad they did because a team is such a big part of gymnastics.”