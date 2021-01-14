The City of Eau Claire is constantly evaluating the coronavirus pandemic in relation to play at Hobbs Ice Center, City of Eau Claire Recreation Manager Dawn Comte said Thursday amid growing pressure from the area community for guidelines at the facility to be eased.
If a number of factors trend in a positive direction, Hobbs could move into a phase with less restrictions.
"What we're taking into account is really the health department metrics from Eau Claire County and also our ability to manage our operations safely for everyone," Comte said. "With all of our phases, we're not comfortable opening the doors and going all in and having a full operation. We just need to make sure we can manage our operation safely. That's the key.
"Yeah, there are future phases coming. Our final phase clearly is opening as normal, but that phase, I don't anticipate that's going to happen until we're through COVID and people are vaccinated. I would like nothing more than for that to be as quick as possible."
The facility re-opened last week after nearly two months of closure — first due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the community and then to repair equipment. Eau Claire Area School District hockey teams can return to play at their home rink after spending the early stages of the season entirely on the road, but they must currently deal with stricter rules than those seen at other hockey facilities in the Chippewa Valley.
Members of the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team called for a loosening of guidelines in a video posted to Youtube on Tuesday, notably asking for the elimination of bench and locker room capacity limits and the addition of spectators during games. The video, which includes a team statement read aloud by Old Abe players, surpassed 3,000 views Thursday.
"I think it was done respectfully," Conte said of the video. "I think their message was clearly heard. I've heard people in our community say they were very proud of how that was presented. That's helpful in how we proceed, too."
Hobbs Ice Arena is currently in its third phase of its re-opening process, the first phase that includes games being played at the facility. This phase, drafted by the city in the fall, allows for 10 players and one coach to be on the bench at a time. The remaining reserves are required to social distance in the hallway behind the benches, with teams utilizing a rotation system to allow for line changes. Additional coaches can coach from the mezzanine above the benches.
Locker rooms are closed during practices and open during games with a capacity limit. Spectators are not allowed for high school games, since parents are only permitted when a skater is under 10 years old.
Likely the most disruptive rule when it comes to gameplay is the bench limit, considering hockey is a sport which features frequent substitutions done during play.
“Not having our team on the bench to communicate and shift change really complicates the game,” junior defenseman Luke Erickson read in the Memorial video. “Every rink we have played at has allowed us, all the players and coaches, to be on the bench during the game.”
Hobbs kicked off game action last Saturday with a JV contest before putting on an Eau Claire North JV and varsity doubleheader on Tuesday. That was North coach Ryan Parker's first taste of the unusual setup. He said he found incorporating a smooth rotation to be very difficult.
"You really can't," Parker said Wednesday. "If guys struggle or all of a sudden they throw their fourth line out and we want to match lines, it's hard to take advantage of the home ice situation. We get last change and you're trying to match lines, you're trying to get guys moved around and guys are running into each other. ... You're scrambling."
The bench limit has already been upped from five or six players to 10 as a part of Phase 3.
"If there's something that needs modification, we would need to look at amending it," Conte said. "From where we initially started, we've modified that already once before we released our facility use guidelines. Everything is a work in progress, and I think everyone is really trying to create the best situation that we can with the resources that we're given."
Most prep sporting events in the Chippewa Valley have allowed up to two close family members to attend games, including those in other sports in the Eau Claire Area School District. Comte said Hobbs' direct connection with the city sets it apart from other venues.
"Hobbs is a city facility," Comte said. "We're following the expectations, the guidelines, set by the Eau Claire County Health Department and the leadership directive. It's important to know that we're using different sets, multiple different sets of criteria. It is very difficult to say, 'If this metric is in place at this (time), we can open.' Our strategy is to stay open, and not open and close and open and close. We're really trying to stay open."
Conte said there has been communication with other facilities in both Wisconsin and Minnesota since the summer to discuss what has worked and what hasn't while playing during the pandemic.
She said the City of Eau Claire is happy to see Hobbs being used.
"There have been a lot of challenges, but there's always that light at the end of the tunnel," Conte said. "Now that we're able to see people playing games, that's awesome. It shows that we're making that forward process to get to where we need to be."