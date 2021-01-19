Hobbs Ice Arena will begin allowing spectators as part of the next phase of its reopening plan, the facility announced Tuesday. That next step, the fourth phase Hobbs has enacted since the start of the pandemic, will go into effect for hockey games on Thursday.
Attendance is limited to two adult spectators per player competing in the game for each team, home and away.
"I feel like we had community support, clearly, to move forward," City of Eau Claire Recreation Manager Dawn Comte said, "including our city council and our city leadership."
Also a part of this phase, titled Gameplay Phase 2, is increasing the bench max capacity from 10 players and one coach to 15 players and one coach.
"The reason for that was for safety, people coming on and off the ice and there's some narrow corridors," Comte said, "and also for the natural flow of the game."
The move comes less than two weeks after the first high school game was played at Hobbs since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as a week after members of the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team called for a loosening of guidelines in a video posted to Youtube. Comte said this next phase came sooner than the City of Eau Claire initially expected. Helping the cause were positive outcomes of games at the facility as well as community support.
Previous contests at Hobbs required teams to follow its Phase 3 Gameday Protocol, the first set of rules the City of Eau Claire enacted at the facility that allowed for games to be played. Many of those guidelines, including the barring of spectators and bench capacity limits, exceeded those at other hockey facilities in the Chippewa Valley as well as at most prep sporting events in the area.
Comte told the Leader-Telegram on Jan. 14 the strict nature of the rules was due to Hobbs being a city-run facility. The rink followed guidelines set by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
"We clearly needed to start somewhere and work out any kinks and make sure we could run our operation smoothly and safely, with the gameplay specifically," Comte said Tuesday.
Hobbs Ice Center reopened on Jan. 8 after being closed for nearly two months — first in response to rising COVID-19 activity and then to repair broken equipment. Game action began on Jan. 9 with a JV matchup between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial.
North played a doubleheader featuring its JV and varsity teams the following Tuesday. The Eau Claire Area Stars girls program debuted on familiar ice last Friday, while Memorial played its first game at its home rink Saturday.
The first game back and the doubleheader particularly served as tests, with the Hobbs staff gauging whether games could be put on in a safe manner.
The Gameplay Phase 2 protocols largely mirror those in the previous phase. No practice protocols have changed. Locker rooms remain closed during practices and have an eight-person capacity during games.
If teams have more than 15 players dressed, they will still need to employ a rotation system to make substitutions. Additional coaches can coach from the mezzanine above the benches.