On paper, the move made plenty of sense.
Eau Claire North hockey’s Zach Urdahl was offered the chance to suit up this season with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, the top junior circuit in the country. After making the team out of summer camp, he was assured he’d get playing time, allowing him a chance to play against older and higher caliber competition in preparation for his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin.
He’d also already accomplished a major goal with the Huskies last season.
“The way that the season went last year, being able to go to state and just have that year that we had, I think that was kind of a good way to end,” Urdahl said. “If we had not gone to state last year, I would have taken that into consideration. Maybe I would have thought about it a different way.”
That doesn’t mean it was an easy decision. He had to leave friends and family behind and move out on his own for the first time in his life.
“It’s really different, really tough being away from home the first couple of weeks,” Urdahl said. “I still miss being back home and I know I’m going to miss being at North and playing in front of the city and students.”
Urdahl, who shared the Leader-Telegram’s Player of the Year honors with teammate Sam Stange, forwent his senior year with the Huskies to head on the junior route. He played through four games with the team in the preseason and kicked off the regular season campaign last weekend with a pair of outings in Pittsburgh.
He’s already starting to see the benefits.
“Even in practice, it’s just more intense,” Urdahl said. “Every player is good here. … You’re always getting better no matter where you’re playing.”
This isn’t Urdahl’s first USHL experience, though it is the first time he’s played in the league on a consistent basis. He was able to pop in for a pair of games with the Stars during last year’s Husky season thanks to a WIAA rule that allows high school players to play two midseason junior games without jeopardizing prep eligibility.
He made an immediate impact, scoring twice in his USHL debut on Jan. 25 in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Green Bay Gamblers.
“It’s great to have a young guy in and get his feet wet in the USHL,” Stars coach Cody Chupp told the Lincoln Journal Star at the time. “One thing we tell our young guys, our affiliate players, the more you can be around us in practice, especially in gamelike situations like that, it just benefits those guys moving forward and benefits our relationship with them.”
He returned for six more games at the end of the year, notching an additional goal and an assist.
Urdahl told North coach Ryan Parker he was heading this route in August. His departure is a big hit to North, which knew it was going to have to replace the other two members of its top line with the graduation of Stange and Joey Koller.
The winger notched 40 goals in 24 games during his junior year, tied for fourth most in the state. His 41 points in Big Rivers play was tied for first with Stange.
“It comes with the territory,” Parker said. “As coaches, we’re trying to help these guys reach their potential and keep that dream alive. Sometimes it goes a little earlier, a little quicker than you thought, but the reality is we make sure whatever’s best for the player is followed.”
Urdahl has yet to score this season but is starting to feel more comfortable. He’s settling in at his billet house, which he’s sharing with three teammates, and getting to know his fellow Stars better. The reality of his spot in a premier junior league is starting to set in, too.
“Last weekend when we were in Pittsburgh, there were quite a bit of people there,” Urdahl said. “Just seeing the younger kids there, I remember being in Pittsburgh a couple of years ago for the youth tournament that was being played there. That was the moment I was like, ‘I’m here now. This is pretty cool.’”
Looming at the end of the October schedule is pair of games at Sioux City, reuniting Urdahl and Stange for the first time this year in regular season competition.
“We played in the preseason, but I think regular season is going to be even more fun,” Urdahl said.