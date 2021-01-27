Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Hudson
|11-0
|15-2
|22
|Eau Claire North
|7-3
|9-7
|14
|Chippewa Falls
|6-4-1
|9-5-1
|13
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5-4
|8-6
|10
|Rice Lake
|3-6-1
|8-6-1
|7
|Menomonie
|2-10
|7-15
|4
|River Falls
|0-7
|1-10
|0
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|New Richmond
|6-2
|10-4
|12
|Amery
|5-2
|11-7
|10
|Baldwin-Woodville
|4-3-1
|11-8-1
|9
|Somerset
|4-4-1
|11-9-1
|9
|RAM
|0-8
|8-10
|0
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|St. Croix Valley
|4-3
|10-6
|8
|Hudson
|3-3
|8-4
|6
|Eau Claire Area
|2-2-1
|8-4-1
|5
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2-3-1
|7-5-1
|5