Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls hockey

Chippewa Falls goalie Landen Rubenzer tracks play during a game against Eau Claire North on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Hudson11-015-222
Eau Claire North7-39-714
Chippewa Falls6-4-19-5-113
Eau Claire Memorial5-48-610
Rice Lake3-6-18-6-17
Menomonie2-107-154
River Falls0-71-100

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
New Richmond6-210-412
Amery5-211-710
Baldwin-Woodville4-3-111-8-19
Somerset4-4-111-9-19
RAM0-88-100

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
St. Croix Valley4-310-68
Hudson3-38-46
Eau Claire Area2-2-18-4-15
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie2-3-17-5-15