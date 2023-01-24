CFM at Stars

Marley Sterling of the Chippewa Falls Menomonie Sabers holds her glove out for high fives after she scored the team's second goal in their Tuesday night match-up at Hobbs in Eau Claire against the ECA Stars. The Sabers won 3-1.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The last four minutes of Tuesday night’s girls hockey matchup had Hobbs on the edge of their seats — the Sabers were short two players due to penalties, the Stars pulled their goalie to add another attacker, and two goals came out in the final minutes.

Ultimately, the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers took the Eau Claire Area Stars 3-1 Tuesday night at Hobbs Ice Center.