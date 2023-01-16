The Eau Claire Area Stars fell Monday night to the Central Wisconsin Storm in a 3-0 matchup at Hobbes.
Storm started the game with strong puck control, and the Stars’ defense couldn’t keep up. That slow start for the Stars is what ultimately cost them the game.
“The first period put us behind the eight ball a little bit there,” Stars head coach Tom Bernhardt said. “When you play a team that’s defending state champions, you can’t get off to a slow start.”
The Storm had two goals in the first period, both coming from Wausau West sophomore Gabi Heuser.
In the second period, the Stars were not able to make use of the four power play opportunities, as the Storm spent eight minutes in the penalty box in the period.
“We had some opportunities tonight on the power play, and didn’t capitalize on those and then a really a two to nothing hockey game for the majority of the game. If you pop one of those power play goals, it might change the complexion of the game.
The Stars found their footing in the last few minutes of the matchup, maintaining strong control of the puck, even pulling goalie Evie Pritzl out of the goal to add an extra attacker on the ice.
The Storm were able to break away from the Stars’ control and Hannah Baumann made the third goal for the Storm on an empty net with a minute and a half left in the game.
The Stars tried to get their last licks in, shooting on the goal with seconds left, but the puck ricocheted off the crossbar and fell to the ice as the final buzzer rang.
While they weren’t able to score this time around, Bernhardt said the team showed tremendous effort.
“We just haven’t generated enough offensive opportunities, but I thought that the effort was there. We’ve just got to figure out a way to put something in the back of it,” he said.
The team’s next opportunity for a goal is Saturday against the Hudson Raiders. The Stars played the Raiders last week and fell 3-0.
“We’ve just got to figure out a way to come out and play harder,” Bernhardt said. “Hudson’s a good hockey team, but we played them last week and got shut out against them. So we’ve got to figure out a way to get off to a good start.”
The team has their shot at redemption Saturday as they take on the Hudson Raiders at 1:30 p.m. at the Altoona Sports Center.