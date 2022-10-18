Several high school teams in the Chippewa Valley opened their tournament seasons Tuesday evening. The Eau Claire Immanuel girls volleyball team hoped to remain undefeated in its home showdown with New Auburn. The Lancers maintained their record by sweeping New Auburn 25-13, 25-5, and 25-13. The Lancers were waiting for the outcome of the contest between Cornell and Siren to determine who they will play Saturday at7 p.m. Since the Lancers are seeded higher, the Saturday game will be at home for them as well
The Memorial boys soccer team extended its season another game with an 8-0 win over the Superior Spartans. The Old Abes were anxiously awaiting news of their next opponent, either North or the DC Everest Evergreens.
The Bloomer Blackhawks played a three-set shutout against the Ellsworth Panthers. The Stanley-Boyd ladies felled Necedah 25-13, 25-5, and 25-8. The Altoona Railroaders fell to the St. Croix Central Panthers 3-0.
Cornell beat Siren 3-1, to earn the right to come to Eau Claire Saturday face Immanuel Lancers for a sectional semifinal match. Prescott went 3-1 against Northwestern for a victory.
Northwestern coach Charles Hessel said after the game, “we were never really able to get things going tonight. We had a hard time with serve receive, so weren’t able to run our offense the way we have been all season. Defensively we were off balance a lot. I give credit to Prescott, they placed the ball well and made us move.”
The Fall Creek ladies beat Bangor 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, and 25-23.
McDonell won the first set over Columbus Catholic 25-11, the second 25-17, and the third 25-18.
In a boys soccer, Hudson blew past Chippewa Falls 9-0 and will play the winner of the match between Wausau West and Stevens Point Saturday. As of press time no result from the North game had been reported to the WIAA.