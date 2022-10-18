Several high school teams in the Chippewa Valley opened their tournament seasons Tuesday evening. The Eau Claire Immanuel girls volleyball team hoped to remain undefeated in its home showdown with New Auburn. The Lancers maintained their record by sweeping New Auburn 25-13, 25-5, and 25-13. The Lancers were waiting for the outcome of the contest between Cornell and Siren to determine who they will play Saturday at7 p.m. Since the Lancers are seeded higher, the Saturday game will be at home for them as well

The Memorial boys soccer team extended its season another game with an 8-0 win over the Superior Spartans. The Old Abes were anxiously awaiting news of their next opponent, either North or the DC Everest Evergreens.