Noah Feddersen scored 17 points and Reed Styer added 15 as the Menomonie boys basketball team downed Altoona 64-56 on Monday in Altoona.
The Mustangs overturned a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Rails. Altoona led 30-26 at the break, but Menomonie outscored them 38-26 in the second half.
Evan Peterson scored 18 points for Altoona, and Conner Lewis chipped in with 17.
Trey Mensing scored nine for Menomonie, and Isiah Birt helped power the second-half charge by scoring all of his eight points after halftime.
Colfax 80, Eleva-Strum 49: The Vikings picked up a nonconference win, their third consecutive victory.
Thorp 58, Owen-Withee 53: The Cardinals outlasted their nonconference foe, snapping a three-game skid.
Gilmanton 83, Coulee Christian 56: Hunter Guenther knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points to power the Panthers. Carson Rieck was right behind with 26 points in the victory.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 54, Prescott 52: The Mustangs held off the Cardinals in nonconference play with help from Emma Mommsen’s 17 points. Mary Berg and Helen Chen added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Prescott’s attempt to tie at the buzzer came up empty.
Whitehall 62, Black River Falls 42: A 23-point showing from Olivia Killian helped ensure the Norse would get past the Tigers. Norah Youngbauer contributed 10 points for Whitehall.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 4, New Richmond 2: Peyton Platter tallied a goal and an assist and Jack Savaloja was steady in net as the Old Abes earned a Big Rivers win. Nolan Ottum, Sam Brennan and Connor Byrne also scored for Memorial. Savaloja made 17 saves. The Old Abes took a 2-0 lead in the first period and never trailed.