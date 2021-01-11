The Chippewa Falls boys basketball team got a tough week started in a big way.
Joe Reuter scored 24 points, Mason Monarski added 14 and the Cardinals handed Medford its first loss of the season with a 57-47 victory on Monday.
Reuter added five assists and four rebounds. Keion Twyman had 10 points and five boards for Chi-Hi. Medford entered the matchup with a 12-0 record.
The difficult week continues for Chippewa Falls with a Tuesday matchup against Onalaska and a crucial Big Rivers battle against River Falls on Friday. Both squads are ranked in Division 2.
McDonell 69, Osseo-Fairchild 47: The Macks had five players score in double figures to pick up a Western Cloverbelt victory. Jake Siegenthaler led them all with 16 points, and Logan Hughes added 14. Garrett Koxlien had a game-high 23 points for the Thunder.
Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55: Evan Moss led all scorers with 19 points, boosting the Rails to a nonconference victory. Marsten Salsbury-Parks and Brayden Turk added 16 and 12 points, respectively. Altoona hit 12 3-pointers in the win.
Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 50: A game-high 18 points from both Nolan Stans and Tyler Bowman lifted the Cardinals over the Buffaloes. Spring Valley pulled away in the second half after leading 31-29 at the break. Jarod Falkner led Mondovi with 17 points.
Eleva-Strum 74, Cochrane-Fountain City 51: A big night for Nick Higley pushed the Cardinals to victory. He scored a game-high 30 points, and Mitch Olson added 16 of his own.
Elmwood/Plum City 65, Boyceville 50: Luke Webb scored 16 points, leading three Wolves in double digits in the team’s third Dunn-St. Croix triumph. Dayne Whipple notched 13 and Basil Gilles added 12 while Elmwood/Plum City held the Bulldogs to just 15 first-half points.
Connor Sempf scored 21 for Boyceville and teammate Walker Retz had 16.
Melrose-Mindoro 81, Augusta 74: The Beavers came up short in a high-scoring affair, but got 21 points from Tyler Brixen and 19 from Drew Jacobs. Brennan King added 16 of his own.
Blair-Taylor 63, Whitehall 51: The Wildcats held off the Norse with help from 23 points by Kyle Steien. Matt Waldera chipped in with 16 points for Blair-Taylor, while Devon McCune scored 12 for Whitehall.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 44: Emma Mommsen scored 19 points and Helen Chen added 13 as the Mustangs moved to 3-2 in Big Rivers play.
Lily Cayley scored a team-high 13 points for the Old Abes, while teammate Brenna Lasher hit twice from 3-point range.
Eau Claire North 60, Rice Lake 52: Evie Dreger scored a game-high 19 points to power the Huskies to a Big Rivers victory, while Reanna Hutchinson added 15 to the cause for North. Nadia Horn scored 12 for the Huskies, and Grace Forsberg led the Warriors with 18 points.
Augusta 66, Glenwood City 64: The Beavers earned their first win of the season in nonconference play, backed by 23 points from Kennedy Korger and 19 from Phoenyx Knuth. Augusta dug itself out of a nine-point halftime hole to leave the road contest victorious.
Knuth was sharp from long lange, hitting four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
Delanie Fayerweather scored 15 for the Hilltoppers, while Kendall Schutz added 14.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 65, Spooner 46: Emma Sather scored a team-high 18 points for the Bulldogs, and Madison Haas and Maggie Timm each added 13 of their own. Haas knocked down three 3-pointers.
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Eleva-Strum 43: The Cardinals got 15 points from Madison Schultz and 14 from Paige Hanner, but they couldn’t knock off the Pirates.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 0: The Huskies shut out the Mustangs for a Big Rivers victory. Details were not reported.