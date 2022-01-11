Lauryn Deetz accounted for nearly half of her squad’s points, finishing with 23 as the McDonell girls basketball team defeated Cadott 51-36 on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
The victory gave the Macks sole possession of second place in the Western Cloverbelt. Both teams entered the game with a 4-1 mark in conference play.
McDonell pulled away late in the first half, entering the break with a 14-point lead. The Macks (9-2) got six points each from Marley Hughes, Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn.
Lauryn Goettl scored 14 points for Cadott (10-2) and Eva Enestvedt added eight of her own.
Rice Lake 65, Eau Claire North 42: Eliana Sheplee and Brynn Olson matched each other with 21 points each, lifting the Warriors to a Big Rivers triumph. Olson knocked down five 3-pointers. Reanna Hutchinson’s 17 points led the Huskies.
Fall Creek 41, Stanley-Boyd 40: Gianna Vollrath hit the winner as the Crickets held off the Orioles. She finished with nine points, while Katie Kent and Kennedy Tumm scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Leslie Derk’s 15 points for Stanley-Boyd were the game high.
Altoona 64, St. Croix Central 36: A balanced showing for the Rails saw four players score in double figures. Mya Martenson led them all with 16 points, while Lindsey Hendricks and Alyssa Wirth had 11 each. Kennedy Trippler scored 10.
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Bloomer 42: The Thunder stayed unbeaten after pulling away in the second half. They turned an eight-point halftime lead into a 28-point victory. Brooke McCune tallied a game-best 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Madisyn Loonstra contributed 14 more points. Danielle Latz scored 10 for Bloomer.
Durand 63, Glenwood City 14: The Panthers were lights-out from deep, connecting on 15 3-pointers in a Dunn-St. Croix win. Five different players hit at least two shots from beyond the arc, led by three each from Olivia Breidung and Madisyn Kilboten. Kilboten matched the Hilltoppers herself with 14 points. Every Durand player scored in the victory.
Mondovi 61, Spring Valley 39: Ava Gray led all scorers with 18 points as the Buffaloes got past the Cardinals. Shaelee DeWitt and Morgan Clark had 10 points each for Mondovi. Halle Thomas scored 12 for Spring Valley.
Eleva-Strum 50, Immanuel Lutheran 37: Paige Hanner and the Cardinals outdueled the Lancers. Hanner scored 25 points, leading all scorers, and Jaden Bautch added 16 for Eleva-Strum. It helped them overcome 20 points from Immanuel’s Riley Naumann.
Alma Center Lincoln 47, Augusta 41: The Hornets stormed back from a seven-point halftime deficit, led by 25 points from Liza Cummings. Kennedy Korger scored 21 for Augusta.
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 21: Lindsay Steien had 18 points to pace the Wildcats past the Panthers. Abby Thompson added 12 points for the victors, while Lydia Evans scored 11 for Gilmanton.
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Independence 40: The Indees got 14 points from Aubrie Pronschinske, who made four 3s, but ultimately came up short against the Mustangs.
Girls hockey
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Area 4 (2 OT): Bailey Glasspoole scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to give the Raiders the final advantage in a thriller.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, Western Wisconsin 3: Two goals apiece from Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer helped the Sabers upend the sixth-ranked Stars. Emma-Lyn Stephenson scored midway through the second period to break a 1-1 tie, and CFM led the rest of the way.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 7, River Falls 1: Owen Krista netted a hat trick and Carsten Reeg tallied three points in the Cardinals’ Big Rivers victory. Krista, Reeg and Mason Johnson all scored in the first period to put Chi-Hi up 3-0. Jack Bowe and Ezra Lindstrom added goals in the second.
Boys basketball
La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire Memorial 57: The Old Abes came up a bit short in a battle between two of the state’s top teams. Central, ranked third in Division 2, got the better of Memorial, ranked fourth in Division 1. Statistics were not reported.
Onalaska 61, Chippewa Falls 55: The Cardinals made 11 3s and got 16 points from Jackson Tomczak, but fell short in nonconference action. Mason Monarski and Keion Twyman added 14 points each for Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 80, Mondovi 46: Tyler Orr posted a game-high 21 points and Kole Klemme was close behind with 15 to push the Warriors past the Buffaloes. Zach Orr added 14 points for Rice Lake, while Dawson Rud’s 14 points led Mondovi.
Baldwin-Woodville 73, Altoona 59: Nineteen points from Eli Coenen and 13 more from Keegan Ofstie helped the Blackhawks defeat the Rails. They had to overcome 21 points from Altoona’s Marsten Salsbury. Evan Peterson and Conner Lewis added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Augusta 87, Cadott 55: Dalton Robinson poured in 25 points to lift the Beavers past the Hornets. Brennan King and Tyler Brixen provided 14 points each for Augusta. Braden Schneider led Cadott with 13 points.
Alma Center Lincoln 45, Gilman 16: The Hornets kept the Pirates to eight points in each half in a straightforward victory. Keegan Holman had 14 points to lead the Lincoln offense.
Prairie Farm 70, Lake Holcombe 59: The Chieftains couldn’t hold on to a two-point halftime lead. Dylan Bowen was on fire from deep though, making seven 3-pointers to finish with 28 points. Colton Minnick added 22 points.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 46, Stanley-Boyd 24: Luke Blanchard, Bowen Rothbauer, Ethan Rubenzer and James McElroy all had pins to power Bloomer/Colfax’s dual victory.