Stanley-Boyd boys basketball had three players score in double digits, led by 13 from Brady Potaczek, to secure a 57-53 road win against the defending Western Cloverbelt champion Altoona.
Potaczek hit three times from deep and the Orioles used a balanced effort to overcome 21 points from Brayden Turk and 16 from Evan Moss. Seven Stanley-Boyd players found the net, with Lucas Smith and Spencer Booth each scoring 10 to help the cause.
Stanley-Boyd slid ahead of the Rails in the Western Cloverbelt standings, moving to 4-1 as compared to Altoona’s 3-2.
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Holmen 41: Tyler McBride scored all 12 of his points in the second half, leading the way for Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball in a comeback victory.
The Old Abes entered the second half down six points, but exploded for 30 points in the final frame. Will Boser led all scorers with 18 points while hitting on a trio of 3-point attempts as Memorial moved to 4-4 overall.
Boser’s performance helped the Abes overcome a 14-point showing from Carter Paulson.
Fall Creek 89, Osseo-Fairchild 49: The Crickets stayed unbeaten in the Western Cloverbelt with a dominant showing. Teigen Ploeckelman scored 21 points, 15 of those coming on 3-pointers. Cameron Martzke was nearly as hot, hitting three times from deep while scoring 13 points.
Garrett Koxlien scored 15 points for Osseo-Fairchild.
McDonell 66, Thorp 35: Logan Hughes scored 18 points, Eddie Mittermeyer notched 16 and Jake Siegenthaler accounted for 14 in the Macks’ victory.
Aiden Rosemeyer led Thorp with 12 points.
Augusta 51, Boyceville 44: Brennan King scored 16 points to help the Beavers secure their first win of the season.
Walker Retz scored 14 for the Bulldogs.
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38: The Lumberjacks erased a seven-point halftime deficit to move to 4-3 in the Heart O’ North. Brady Ingersoll paved the way with 14 points, while Mitchell Lehman scored 13 and Brandon Walters added 10.
Bloomer was led by 12 points from Cael Iverson.
Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 42: Joe Reuter scored 19 points, but Chi-Hi struggled to slow down a talented Onalaska squad. Hilltopper Gavin McGrath led all scorers with 22 points, hitting an efficient 10 of 16 from the field to help the visitors prevail.
Northwestern 80, Barron 65: The Tigers pulled ahead thanks to 14 3-pointers, with Jase Nelson and CJ Thompson each hitting three times from downtown.
Braden Wirth and Carter LaLiberty both scored 13 points for the Golden Bears, while Sam Baumgard had 12.
Girls basketball
Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40: The Beavers earned their second win in as many days, backed by 20 points from Kennedy Korger. Kennedy Schroeder also added 10 points for an Augusta team that earned its first victory of the season Monday.
Lydia Evans, Cali Flick and Marta Saldana Lopez all scored eight points for Gilmanton.
Elk Mound 66, Boyceville 31: The Mounders were paced by 17 points from Stella Rhude, with Madisyn Mohr trailing closely behind with 14. Tori Blaskowski also notched 12 to help Elk Mound move to .500 overall and 4-1 in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Harper Olson, Mya Lagerstrom and Kady Grambow all scored seven each for the Bulldogs.
Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22: Madisyn Kilboten scored 13 points, while Leah Sabelko and McKenna Hurlburt each added 10 in the Panthers’ fifth Dunn-St. Croix victory of the season.
Anna Blanford led the Wolves with seven points.
Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24: Eleven Vikings players found the scoresheet, paced by Bailey Bradford and Jasmine Best with 12 each. Maddie Barstad also notched double digits with 10.
Blair-Taylor 80, Immanuel Lutheran 33: Lindsay Steien scored 24 points and Abby Thompson notched 17 as the Wildcats moved to 6-0 in Dairyland play.
Riley Noeldner led the Lancers with 11.
Barron 54, Rice Lake 42: Jada Brunkow scored 22 to help the Golden Bears knock off their Big Rivers counterparts. Brynn Olson notched 19 for the Warriors.
Hudson 76, Chippewa Falls 28: Brooklyn Sandvig and Ava Reuter each scored six points for Chi-Hi as Hudson remained unbeaten, both overall and in the Big Rivers.
Lake Holcombe 64, Cornell 40: Brooke Lechleitner scored 20 to help the Chieftains to a solid victory. Teaira Spaeth scored 15 for Cornell.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 6, Menomonie 5: The Mustangs got a goal from Jace Gilbertson in the final minutes to cut the deficit to one, but the Warriors escaped in a Big Rivers offensive showcase.
Rice Lake got two goals from Mason Ewert as it dug itself out of an early 2-0 and 3-1 hole. Menomonie was led by a pair of goals from Sedric Yukel.
Somerset 7, RAM 4: Drew Goettl scored a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough for RAM. Ben Biskupski also lit the lamp, while Alex Erickson made 15 saves.
Hudson 9, Eau Claire North 2: The Huskies were unable to keep their momentum going in their first game back at Hobbs. Statistics were not reported.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 4, Hudson 3: Madison Schwengler scored the game-winning goal as the Stars bested their Big Rivers rivals. Paige Rodriguez scored twice and Kennedy Gruhlke rounded out the offense for ECA.
St. Croix Valley 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3: The Sabers got goals from Madelyn Hebert, Kendall Rudiger and Ella Ausman but fell in a Big Rivers clash. Jaden Woiwode scored twice for the Fusion.
Boys swim & dive
Chippewa Falls 91, Superior 74: Rowan Rinick won in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly for the Cardinals, while Chi-Hi also prevailed in the 200 and 400 free relay.