A hot start to the season put the Fall Creek boys basketball team into contention for the Western Cloverbelt Conference title. Another quick start in Thursday’s game against Stanley-Boyd may have put the Crickets in the driver’s seat.
Fall Creek built a 15-point lead by halftime and defeated the Orioles 69-57 in a battle of the two remaining teams with unblemished conference records. Each side entered the game unbeaten in league play, but now that distinction only belongs to the Crickets.
Bo Vollrath had a game-high 20 points to lead the way for Fall Creek (10-1, 6-0). He scored 16 of them in the first half.
Cameron Martzke added 19 points for Fall Creek, and Soren Johnson had 10. Brady Potaczek’s 16 points led Stanley-Boyd (8-6, 6-1), and Carsen Hause and Henry Hoel tacked on 15 apiece.
McDonell 78, Cadott 42: Eddie Mittermeyer and Canan Huss teamed up to match the Hornets in scoring on their own. Mittermeyer had a game-high 22 points and Huss was right behind with 20. Ryan Sonnentag scored 13 for Cadott.
Bloomer 60, Osseo-Fairchild 39: Domanyck Schwarzenberger connected on six 3s to finish with 22 points in a victory for the Blackhawks. Connor Crane added 11 points and five steals for Bloomer, while Brody Seefeldt led the Thunder with 12 points.
Durand 65, Elmwood/Plum City 36: A balanced effort from the Dunn-St. Croix leaders saw them get past the Wolves. Four players scored in double figures, with Ethan Anibas leading them all with 14 points. Drae Bauer added 12 for Durand.
Elk Mound 67, Boyceville 33: Kaden Russo tallied 19 points and Sam Wenzel added 12 of his own as the Mounders ran past the Bulldogs. Aiden Bartholomew chipped in with 10 points for Elk Mound.
Immanuel Lutheran 58, Blair-Taylor 52: The Lancers held off a big push from the Wildcats in the second half. Immanuel led by 17 at halftime, but Blair-Taylor made it a two-possession game by the final buzzer. Vance Havemeier scored 21 to lead Immanuel, while Cain Fremstad’s 28 for Blair-Taylor were the game high.
Augusta 71, Gilmanton 63: Dalton Robinson’s 24-point night helped the Beavers fend off the Panthers. Augusta led by 14 at halftime before Gilmanton narrowed the gap in the second half. Carson Rieck matched Robinson with 24 points for the Panthers.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hayward 1: Madelyn Hebert, Ashley Slupe and Kinley Laux all scored goals for the Sabers. CFM scored once in each period. Kasandra Herr made 25 saves in net.
Central Wisconsin 4, Eau Claire Area 2: The Storm broke open a 2-2 tie in the third period thanks to a goal from Logan Crawford. They added an insurance goal later in the period to see out the victory.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 2, New Richmond 1 (OT): Sam Feck scored the game-winning goal in the extra period to give the Huskies the win. Gabe Bestul also scored for North, finding the back of the net in the second period.
Eau Claire Memorial 11, River Falls 2: Peyton Platter couldn’t be stopped for the Old Abes, scoring five goals in addition to passing two assists. Gabe Pankratz added two goals and an assist for Memorial.
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Carter Mears scored a pair of goals and Zach Kochendorfer added another as the top-ranked Raiders shut out the Cardinals.
RAM 10, WSFLG Blizzard 1: Ben Biskupski recorded a hat trick while Evan Gustafson and Elijah Schmidt added two goal apiece to help RAM secure a dominant victory. Gustafson also had three assists.
Boys swim and dive
Eau Claire Alliance 145, Superior 35: The Alliance had no trouble defeating the Spartans, winning every event of the dual. Gabe Secker (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke) and Briggs Reinke (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) both had two wins individually. They were both also part of two relay victories apiece.
Wrestling
Regis/Altoona 51, Rice Lake 15: Tommy Tomesh, Mason Tomesh, Brayden Albee and Craig Ervin all had pins to help Regis/Altoona defeat its Big Rivers foe.
Glenwood City 54, Spring Valley/Elmwood 18: Carter Clemens, James Knight, Jonas Draxler, Thomas Moede and Keegan Merth all scored pins for the Hilltoppers.