Ryan Zimmerman hit three 3-pointers as part of a 20-point night on Thursday, lifting the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball team to a 70-53 win over Augusta.
Isaiah Plath chipped in with 12 points for the Lancers, and Daniel Hein (11) and Ethan Sydow (10) also scored in double figures.
The Beavers made 10 3-pointers in the loss, with three coming from Dalton Robinson. Brennan King led Augusta with 16 points.
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39: The Blackhawks rallied in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to 12 second-half points to secure their first victory of the season. Bloomer trailed 27-24 at halftime.
Connor Crane led Bloomer with 19 points and Marcus Harelstad added 10 of his own. Lawson Davis scored 12 for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 56: Evan Gray's game-high 20 points boosted the Buffaloes to a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Jarod Falkner added 12 points for Mondovi, while Dayne Whipple led the Wolves with 15 points.
Blair-Taylor 78, Osseo-Fairchild 51: The Wildcats scored a nonconference victory behind 26 points from Matt Waldera. Kyle Steien and Tyler Thompson added 22 and 14 points, respectively. Brice Shimon scored 16 to lead the Thunder, and Garrett Koxlien added 15.
Spring Valley 66, Glenwood City 50: The trio of Connor Ducklow (20 points), Tyler Bowman (14) and Brady Bednarek (13) lifted the Cardinals in Dunn-St. Croix action. Spring Valley improved to 5-1 in league play and sits atop the conference.
Brandyn Hallquist led the Hilltoppers with 19 points.
Whitehall 95, Independence 61: The Norse nearly hit triple digits on the scoreboard, getting contributions from all over. Luke Beighley led the team with 20 points, while Ian Pank and Devon McCune added 19 and 18 points, respectively. Chris Killian scored 20 to lead the Indees.
Girls basketball
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 37: Savannah Hinke and Brooklyn Sandvig tallied 10 points apiece for the Cardinals in defeat.
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 62: Brooke Lechleitner scored 19 points for the Chieftains and Justine Kane added 17, but Siren came out victorious.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 3, Amery 1: Cole Fenske tallied a goal and an assist and Zach Holmstrom and Jace Fitzgerald each added scores for the Warriors. Ian Krance made 19 saves in net.
Wrestling
Marshfield 51, Chippewa Falls 22: Iverson Beckwith won the 106-pound matchup for Chippewa Falls, serving as the only victory for the Cardinals. All their other points came from forfeits.
St. Croix Central duals: Cadott defeated the hosts 52-27 behind pins from Gavin Tegels, Lukas Simenson, Ashton Bremness, Tristan Drier and Cole Pfeiffer. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, meanwhile, fell to the Panthers 48-34 but got pins from Tyler Krizan, Dale Sayles, Troy Trevino, Breckin Burzynski and Blaine Brenner.
Barron quad: The Golden Bears split two duals, defeating Somerset 40-30 but falling to Amery 70-12.
Boys swim and dive
Chippewa Falls 97, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 58: Cooper Porzondek (100 and 200 freestyle), Ryan Beranek (50 and 500 freestyle) and Will Zwickel (100 butterfly) all won events for the Cardinals.