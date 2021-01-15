Seven different players found the back of the net as the RAM boys hockey team defeated the WSFLG Blizzard 7-3 on Friday.
Bennett Seelen and Evan Gustafson both tallied three points with a goal and two assists each for RAM. Peyton Mayer, Jackson Jones, Cade Struck, Brendan Bresina and Drew Goettl also scored.
Alex Erickson made 33 saves in net for RAM.
Stevens Point 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies were blanked in nonconference play. The Panthers scored once in the first period and once in the second.
Boys basketball
River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59: The Wildcats pulled away in a matchup of two of the Big Rivers leaders. Liam Dougherty and Zac Johnson scored 21 apiece to pace River Falls, which held a seven-point lead at half. Joe Reuter had a game-high 24 points for Chippewa Falls, and Keion Twyman added 18.
Eau Claire North 68, Rice Lake 55: The Huskies completed a sweep of the Warriors this week behind 32 points and eight rebounds from Chad Kron. Henry Wilkinson added 18 points and eight boards for the Huskies, while Nolan Rowe and Tyler Orr scored 13 points each for Rice Lake.
Eau Claire Memorial 67, La Crosse Logan 47: The Old Abes earned a nonconference win with help from 28 points from Will Boser. He connected on five 3-pointers. LJ Wells chipped in with nine points for Memorial, which climbed above .500 at 5-4.
Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55: The Rails put on a shooting clinic, getting 23 points from Brayden Turk and 18 apiece from Evan Moss and Evan Peterson. Altoona made eight 3-pointers. Garrett Koxlien led the Thunder with 17 points.
Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37: Bo Vollrath (16 points) and Luke Olson (15 points) teamed up to lift the Crickets in Western Cloverbelt action. Ryan Raether led Thorp with 15 points.
McDonell 71, Cadott 55: The Macks earned a Western Cloverbelt victory. Statistics were not reported.
Colby 71, Stanley-Boyd 63: The Orioles couldn't hold on to their eight-point halftime lead, slipping up in the second half. Carsen Hause had a team-high 13 points for Stanley-Boyd, and Brady Potaczek chipped in with 12.
St. Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35: The Blackhawks fell to the Saints, but got eight points each from Marcus Harelstad and Domanyck Schwarzenberger.
Girls basketball
Rice Lake 65, Eau Claire North 44: The Warriors avenged a loss to the Huskies earlier in the week, getting 21 points from Brynn Olson. Jordan Roethel contributed 14 points for Rice Lake too. Reanna Hutchinson scored a team-high 11 points for the Huskies.
River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 47: The Cardinals nearly earned their first win of the season, coming up just short at home. Savannah Hinke knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 22 points for Chi-Hi.
Eleva-Strum 48, Immanuel Lutherna 46: The Cardinals edged the Lancers with help from 19 points by Madison Schultz. Jordyn Turk added 12 points for Eleva-Strum, while Emma Miller led Immanuel Lutheran with 18 points.
Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 53: Four Buffaloes scored in double figures to help the team earn a Dunn-St. Croix win. Ava Gray led them all with 14 points, and Abby Johnson was close behind with 13. Mara Ducklow had a game-high 20 points for Spring Valley.
Alma Center Lincoln 69, Augusta 38: Jacquelyn Paul's 22 points helped carry the Hornets to victory. Kennedy Korger scored 11 for Augusta.
Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin 4, Eau Claire Area 1: The Stars cut the deficit to 2-1 with Paige Ruppert's goal in the second period, but the Storm pulled away from there. Kami Krumenauer and Khalia Mork tallied assists for the Stars, while Alesha Smith made 30 saves in goal.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, St. Croix Valley 2: Sidney Polzin scored a pair of goals for the Sabers and Emme Bergh had four assists in the Big Rivers win. Paige Steinmetz, Joey Schemenauer, Brianna Buonincontro and Alexa Wickland also scored for CFM. Caroline O'Dell saved 41 of the 43 shots she faced.