Makenna Rohrscheib poured in 29 points to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Regis girls basketball team held off Stanley-Boyd 64-58 on Monday in Eau Claire.
Rohrscheib, last season’s Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year, made a pair of 3s in the Ramblers’ victory. The 29-point showing tied for her second-highest total in a game this season.
Ashley Chilson added 15 points for Regis, which led by 12 at halftime and had to hold off a push from the Orioles. Ava Highman chipped in with 10 points.
Lily Hoel scored 16 to lead Stanley-Boyd.
Onalaska 34, Chippewa Falls 31: The Cardinals fell just short of earning their first win of the season. They led 19-14 at halftime but couldn’t hold off the Hilltoppers. Hanna Salter’s 11 points led Chi-Hi.
Cadott 70, Boyceville 34: Lauryn Goettl (22 points) and Laken Ryan (17 points) teamed up to do most of the scoring for the Hornets in a nonconference win. Olivia Goodman added seven points for Cadott, while Rachael Montgomery’s 10 points led Boyceville.
Durand 59, Melrose-Mindoro 33: Madison Sand and Emma Hoyt tallied 11 points apiece for the Panthers and Madisyn Kilboten was close behind with 10. It was a well-rounded effort for Durand, which had 10 different players score.
Elk Mound 79, Glenwood City 17: Ellie Schiszik highlighted a balanced attack for the Mounders. She scored 16 points, Lydia Levra added 13 and Brooke Emery and Olivia Schreiber had 12 apiece. Kaylynn Kurtz scored 11 for the Hilltoppers.
Augusta 52, Immanuel Lutheran 38: Kennedy Korger had a game-high 22 points to boost the Beavers in nonconference action. She hit a pair of 3-pointers. Riley Naumann scored 14 points for Immanuel.
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Gilmanton 22: Halle Gilles nearly outscored the Panthers alone, tallying a game-best 19 points for the Wolves. Maggie Glaus scored 13 for Elmwood/Plum City. Lydia Evans’ 14 points led Gilmanton.
Blair-Taylor 83, New Lisbon 49: Lindsay Steien stayed hot, totaling 36 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. She’s scored 30 or more points in six games this season. Kierstyn Kindschy had 12 points and Abby Thompson recorded 10 points and 11 assists for Blair-Taylor.
Boys basketball
Fall Creek 68, McDonell 60: The Crickets mounted a furious rally to overturn a 17-point halftime deficit and remain unbeaten in the Western Cloverbelt.
Fall Creek trailed 37-20 at halftime, but outscored the Macks 48-23 in the second half. Bo Vollrath led the charge with 25 points, scoring 21 after halftime. Cameron Martzke added 19 points for the Crickets, tallying 11 in the second half.
Canan Huss scored 20 points to lead McDonell, and Aidan Misfeldt chipped in with 15 points.