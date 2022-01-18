The Cadott girls basketball team believed it could compete with the best this year. On Tuesday, the Hornets proved it.
Lauryn Goettl scored 30 points as Cadott knocked Osseo-Fairchild from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 66-61 victory in Osseo. The Thunder entered the game 14-0 and ranked third in Division 4.
Elly Eiler added 17 points for Cadott (12-2). Taylor Gunderson scored 16 to lead Osseo-Fairchild.
The Hornets’ victory opened up the race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference title. After Tuesday’s results, the Thunder (7-1) hold a half-game lead over McDonell and one over Cadott.
Eau Claire North 58, La Crosse Logan 42: Reanna Hutchinson caught fire for the Huskies, tallying a game-high 26 points in the win. She made three 3-pointers. Jayden Smith, Addison Bohman and Brya Smith all added eight points each.
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Wausau West 47: The Old Abes fended off the Warriors, handing them their third loss of the season. Brenna Lasher had a team-high 14 points for Memorial, and Lily Cayley and Jordyn Peed added 12 each.
Regis 58, Columbus Catholic 31: The Ramblers pulled away after halftime, outscoring Columbus Catholic 42-18 in the second half. Ava Highman had a game-high 21 points for Regis and Ashley Chilson followed with 18 of her own.
Menomonie 61, Holmen 33: Mary Berg and Helen Chen posted 12 points apiece as the Mustangs eased to victory. Menomonie outscored the Vikings 36-11 in the first half.
Marshfield 52, Chippewa Falls 41: The Cardinals led at halftime but couldn’t hold on agaisnt the Tigers. Ally Richardson’s eight points led Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 73, Superior 69: The Warriors held off the Spartans in nonconference play. Eliana Sheplee had 19 points, while Lucie Habas and Brynn Olson were close behind with 16 apiece.
McDonell 59, Neillsville 44: The Macks won a battle of ranked squads. McDonell, ranked third in Division 5, got 15 points from Lauryn Deetz and 13 from Emily Cooper. Neillsville is ranked eighth in Division 4.
Altoona 46, Bloomer 44: The Rails edged the Blackhawks, overturning a one-point halftime deficit to do so. Josie Rondestvedt had 12 points to lead Altoona, while Mya Martenson scored 10. Abby Iverson scored a game-best 15 points for Bloomer.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 40, Wausau West 36: The Huskies won on their home floor with help from 15 points by Roscoe Rennock. He added four steals defensively. CJ Shepler chipped in with eight points for North.
Regis 49, Cadott 30: The Ramblers scored a Western Cloverbelt triumph, riding a strong showing from Kendon Krogman and Jaren Payne. Krogman had a game-high 14 points and Payne scored 13. Warren Bowe had 10 points for Cadott.
Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59: The Rails had no trouble in Middle Border play, and Evan Peterson was a big reason why. He scored 28 points to pace Altoona. Keaton Camastral added 15 points in the win. They both made four 3-pointers.
Medford 46, Menomonie 33: The Mustangs got 11 points from Reed Styer and 10 more from Noah Feddersen, but couldn’t take down the Red Raiders in a defensive battle.
Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell 41: The Orioles pulled away with a big second half. Henry Hoel had 19 points to power the charge, and Brady Potaczek scored 14. Eddie Mittermeyer’s 19 points led McDonell.
Fall Creek 59, Osseo-Fairchild 39: Cameron Martzke led all scorers by a wide margin, pouring in 21 for the Crickets in a conference win. Fall Creek made seven 3s to get past the Thunder. Brody Seefeldt’s 10 points led Osseo-Fairchild.
Bloomer 66, Thorp 23: The Blackhawks held the Cardinals to six points in the first half in a Western Cloverbelt victory. Connor Crane scored 16 to pace Bloomer, and Marcus Harelstad added 11 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 57, Eleva-Strum 22: Vance Havemeier helped get the Lancers past the Cardinals, scoring a game-high 16 points. Daniel Hein chipped in with 13 for Immanuel.
Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 34: Connor Ducklow and Tyler Bowman nearly matched the Buffaloes themselves. They each scored 15 points to power the Cardinals. Jameson Bauer added 12 points for Spring Valley, while Jarod Falkner had 10 for Mondovi.
Elk Mound 65, Colfax 22: The Mounders ran to a Dunn-St. Croix victory behind 21 pionts from Kaden Russo. Sam Wenzel added 14 points to Elk Mound’s cause, and Jerome Delikowski scored 12.
Elmwood/Plum City 64, Boyceville 38: Luke Webb recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves. Trevor Asher added 13 points, and Jack Phillips scored 11 for Boyceville.
Augusta 68, Alma Center Lincoln 46: Dalton Robinson scored 18 and Brennan King added 12 as the Beavers got past the Hornets. Stephen Werre posted 18 points for Lincoln.
Blair-Taylor 68, Gilmanton 56: Cain Fremstad’s 22 points helped the Wildcats push past the Panthers. Evan Nehring added 12 for Blair-Taylor, while Carson Rieck scored 16 for Gilmanton.
Baldwin-Woodville 65, Osceola 41: The Blackhawks hit 10 3-pointers in a Middle Border victory. Cam Thompson made four of them and finished with 14 points, and Eli Coenen added 11 points.
Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55 (OT): The Chieftains outscored the Bears 9-4 in overtime. Colton Minnick led the way with 18 points and Dylan Bowen scored 18.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 0: The third-ranked Huskies got past the Mustangs for a Big Rivers win. Statistics were not available.
Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 0: Mason Johnson scored the lone goal in the first period, and the Cardinals made sure it held up. Zach LeMay made 35 saves for a shutout.
Girls hockey
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3: Hudson’s Averie Martin scored the winning goal midway through the third period. The Sabers held a 3-2 lead at one point thanks to two goals from Brianna Buonincontro and another from Madelyn Hebert.
Hayward 3, Eau Claire Area 0: The Hurricanes blanked the Stars in a nonconference contest.