Joe Reuter scored 24 points on an efficient 7 for 10 from the field, and Jacob Walczak scored 22 while hitting six 3-pointers in Chippewa Falls boys basketball’s 81-51 nonconference victory against Superior Monday.
The Cardinals hit 12 times as a team from deep, with Reuter notching three from downtown, while also dominating the Spartans on the boards. Chi-Hi grabbed 32 rebounds in addition to snagging 10 steals to hand Superior its first loss of the season.
Mason Monarski also scored 13 for the Cardinals, who moved to 8-3 overall heading into a critical clash with Hudson Friday.
Altoona 93, Osseo-Fairchild 33: Brayden Turk scored 24 points and Evan Moss finished with 17 in the Railroaders’ dominant Western Cloverbelt victory. Altoona got out to a 66-15 halftime lead and hit 12 times from deep, led by Turk with four 3-pointers.
Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49: The Crickets stayed perfect in Western Cloverbelt play thanks to 19 points from Teigen Ploeckelman and 17 from Luke Olson.
Thorp hit 10 times from deep and got a game-high 20 points from Aiden Rosemeyer, but the Cardinals are still searching for their first win of the season.
Barron 50, Bloomer 43: The Golden Bears pulled away, expanding a two-point halftime lead to move to 5-5 in the Heart O’ North. Carter LaLiberty scored 15 points, while Sam Baumgard notched 10.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 13 for the Blackhawks, followed closely behind by Dalton Cook (11) and Marcus Harelstad (10).
Medford 59, Menomonie 44: The Mustangs got 13 points from Cole Fanetti and 11 from Noah Feddersen but couldn’t best a one-loss Medford squad. Brock Thornton rounded out the double-digit producers with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Colfax 73, Boyceville 41: The Vikings hit 13 times from deep, with five players nailing multiple 3’s. Marissa Harmon and McKenna Shipman led the shooters with a trio of 3-pointers, while Shipman led all scorers with 17 points.
Kady Grambow scored 14 for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough to stop Colfax from moving to 7-1 in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 34: Emma Miller scored 21 points and Sheridan Noeldner added 10 as the Lancers moved back to .500 in the Dairyland at 3-3. Immanuel overcame a 17-point performance from Gilmanton’s Cali Flick to do so.
Mondovi 51, Elmwood/Plum City 36: Emma Poeschel scored 14 points to lead the Buffaloes to their sixth win both overall and in the Dunn-St. Croix. She tied for the game-high in points with Elmwood/Plum City’s Maggie Glaus.
Mondovi pulled away in the second half after entering the break up nine.
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45: The Blackhawks had four double-digit scorers, led by Abigail Iverson with 15 points. Rounding out the bunch were Leah Score (14), Danielle Latz (12) and Bella Seibel (11).
Emma Sather led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Blair-Taylor 61: The Pirates handed the Wildcats their first Dairyland loss of the season, backed by 20 points from Lindsey Peterson and 16 from Jordan Halverson. Both these teams now have a loss each in the conference.
Lindsay Steien scored 26 for Blair-Taylor.
Whitehall 58, Augusta 50: Abby Semb scored 18 points for the North, while Nylah Lisowski had 14 and Olivia Youngbauer notched 12.
Kennedy Korger scored 25 for the Beavers.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Menomonie 0: Joe Kelly and Peyton Platter each notched four points, Kelly on two goals and two assists and Platter on four helpers. Connor Byrne also notched a pair of goals in the Old Abes’ second straight win.
Girls hockey
Western Wisconsin 1, Eau Claire Area 0: The Stars were unable to get on the score sheet against the No. 2-ranked team in the state.