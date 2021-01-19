It’s been a while since the Colfax boys basketball team played a game. Nearly a month, in fact.
In their return to the court, the Vikings didn’t seem to have much rust.
Colfax’s Tanner Hoffman made a put-back off an offensive rebound with 1.8 seconds left, taking down Dunn-St. Croix Conference-leading Spring Valley 53-51 on Tuesday.
Colfax had not played since Dec. 22. The Vikings had to pause their season for two weeks to quarantine. After several days of practice, they made their return a memorable one.
“To play as well as we did and have the focus we did,” Colfax coach Mark Noll said, “to beat a really good team like Spring Valley — a team I think is one of the better teams in the area — that was a huge win.”
Caden Erickson and Drew Gibson scored 13 points apiece to lead the Vikings (3-4, 3-1). Mike Bauer’s 12 points were the team-high for Spring Valley (8-3, 5-2).
Colfax rallied from a six-point halftime deficit.
Eau Claire Memorial 69, La Crosse Central 50: Will Boser continued his hot streak for the Old Abes, pouring in a game-high 33 points to lead Memorial to a nonconference victory. The junior guard is averaging 29.3 points per contest over the last three games.
Tyler McBride added 10 points for Memorial and LJ Wells chipped in with eight. It was the seventh win of the season for the Old Abes.
Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 47: The Huskies pulled away from the Evergreens with help from Chad Kron’s double-double. The guard scored 25 points and secured 10 rebounds. Henry Wilkinson (13 points), Roscoe Rennock (12 points) and Jonah Hanson (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Huskies.
North led by 15 at halftime but the Evergreens managed to trim the deficit to single digits midway through the second half. The Huskies answered by padding their lead to secure a comfortable victory. They continued their stretch of strong defense this season, holding D.C. Everest to 29% shooting from the field.
Blair-Taylor 48, Immanuel Lutheran 37: The Wildcats improved to 11-1 behind 19 points from Matt Waldera and 14 more from Kyle Steien. Britten Rutz scored 10 to lead the Lancers, who dropped to 6-2.
Rice Lake 77, Hayward 37: The Warriors caught fire from deep, connecting on 12 3-pointers to cruise past the Hurricanes. Tyler Orr made five from long range and finished with 17 points. Alex Belongia scored a game-high 18 to lead Rice Lake.
Elk Mound 78, Boyceville 40: The Mounders made 10 3-pointers and got 17 points each from Kaden Russo and Michael Jenson to cruise to victory. Ben Heath added 16 points for the Mounders, and Nate Lew scored 11. Connor Sempf led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Mondovi 74, Glenwood City 55: The Buffaloes secured a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Statistics were not reported.
Whitehall 65, Alma/Pepin 46: Aidan Sonsalla tallied a game-high 16 points and Luke Beighley added 13 points of his own as the Norse won handily. Seven players scored six or more points for Whitehall.
Lake Holcombe 55, New Auburn 46: A balanced attack pushed the Chieftains past the Trojans. Six players had at least seven points for Lake Holcombe, led by Colton Minnick’s 10. Triton Robey had a game-high 21 points for New Auburn.
Girls basketball
La Crosse Central 41, Eau Claire Memorial 39: Lily Wehrs hit a shot in the lane at the buzzer to give the Red Raiders the win. Statistics were not reported.
D.C. Everest 49, Eau Claire North 45: The Huskies came up just short in a close contest. North led by three at halftime, but the Evergreens charged back to take the victory.
Evie Dreger scored 16 points to lead the Huskies (6-5), while Addison Bohman and Nadia Horn chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively.
Menomonie 59, Medford 48: Helen Chen was lethal from beyond the arc, hitting six 3-pointers to finish with 22 points in the Mustangs’ win. Emma Mommsen and Mary Berg chipped in with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Wausau West 55, Chippewa Falls 26: Savannah Hinke scored 10 points for the Cardinals, but the unbeaten Warriors were too much to overcome. Brooklyn Sandvig and Emily Hakes both made a 3-pointer for Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 50, Superior 45: Eleven points from Grace Forsberg and 10 from Brynn Olson lifted the Warriors to a nonconference win. Jordan Pagac added eight points in the team’s ninth victory of the season.
Alma Center Lincoln 45, Immanuel Lutheran 28: Miah Breheim and Liza Cummings scored 13 points each to push the Hornets past the Lancers. Emma Miller scored a team-high 12 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
Whitehall 54, Alma/Pepin 17: Three players scored in double figures for Whitehall, led by 12 points from Nylah Lisowski. Norah Youngbauer and Abby Semb added 11 points apiece.
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Boyceville 29: Brooke Klatt scored a game-best 19 points for the Blackhawks, while Anna Jordt added 12 points to the cause. Rachael Montgomery led the Bulldogs with seven points.
Ladysmith 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28: Madeleine Schofield scored 12 points in defeat for the Bulldogs. Full statistics were not reported.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 3, Chippewa Falls 3: The Cardinals stormed back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period, with Nick Carlson’s goal putting Chi-Hi up 3-2. But Rice Lake answered 23 seconds later when Mason Ewert tied things up with a goal. Neither team scored in overtime, resulting in a tie.
Isaac Frenette and Owen Krista also scored for the Cardinals, while Tristan Scheurer and Jace Fitzgerald lit the lamp for the Warriors.