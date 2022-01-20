A heavy barrage on net finally earned a reward in overtime for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team on Thursday.
Emma-Lyn Stephenson netted the game-winning goal in the extra period, giving the Sabers a 2-1 win over Rochester Mayo at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Sabers outshot their foe from Minnesota 44-7, but the Spartans were able to keep them at bay until overtime.
Stephenson scored off assists from Ashley Slupe and Emme Bergh. Rochester Mayo led 1-0 after a first-period goal, but Slupe drew the score level with a goal for CFM in the second period.
Kasandra Herr stopped six shots in net for the Sabers.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 7, Rice Lake 3: Jack Bowe and Trevor Bowe scored two goals apiece to boost the Cardinals past the Warriors in Big Rivers play. Chi-Hi led 3-1 entering the final period, which featured six goals.
Drew Bowe, Owen Krista and Jackson Hoem also scored for the Cardinals. Cole Fenske had a pair of goals for Rice Lake while Adam Timm added another.
Boys swim and dive
Eau Claire Alliance 122, Chippewa Falls 46: Jacob Rossi won a pair of events individually to highlight the Alliance’s dual victory. He took first in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle. Eau Claire also won each relay event, and had six other individual victories.
Erik Petrowski won the 50 freestyle for Chippewa Falls.
Girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Regis 65: Brooke McCune helped the Thunder overcome a six-point halftime deficit with a Herculean effort.
The senior poured in a career-high 36 points for Osseo-Fairchild, easily beating her old best of 24 points. Mariah Steinke chipped in with 13 points for the Thunder.
Makenna Rohrscheib’s 19 points led Regis.
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41: The Orioles got 17 points apiece from Jessica Hazuga and Lily Hoel to upset the Hornets and earn their first Western Cloverbelt win. Leslie Derks added 11 points for Stanley-Boyd. Elly Eiler scored 15 for Cadott.
Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41: The Crickets held off the Blackhawks, riding 16 points from Tori Martin in the victory. Gianna Vollrath added 10 points and eight rebounds to the cause for Fall Creek. Abby Iverson’s 10 points for Bloomer were a team high.
McDonell 68, Thorp 31: After leading by 10 at halftime, the Macks pulled away in the second half. Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 16 points for McDonell and Emily Cooper added 12 of her own. Marley Hughes scored 10 for the Macks, while Sydney Wicks made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points for Thorp.
Altoona 59, Osceola 41: The Rails used a big second half to distance themselves in the victory. Josie Rondestvedt’s 15 points were the game high, and Kennedy Trippler chipped in with 12 points for Altoona.
Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28: McKenna Shipman had the hot hand for the Vikings. She scored 21 points in the Dunn-St. Croix win. Madi Barstad added 10 points for Colfax, while Izzy Davis’ 10 points led Glenwood City.
Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32: Tori Blaskowski scored 16 points to help the Mounders pick up another Dunn-St. Croix victory. Lydia Levra and Olivia Schreiber also scored in double figures, tallying 10 points each. Maggie Glaus scored 11 for the Wolves.
Durand 63, Spring Valley 24: Three Panthers scored in double figures and Durand knocked down nine 3s in the win. Emma Hoyt had a game-high 13 points, while Madisyn Kilboten and Paige Auth contributed 12 each.
Eleva-Strum 43, Alma Center Lincoln 38: Jaden Bautch scored 19 points, guiding the Cardinals past the Hornets. Paige Hanner added eight points for Eleva-Strum, while Liza Cummings scored 17 for Lincoln.
Ladysmith 51, Hayward 35: Raemalee Smith had 17 points and the Lumberjills got out to a strong start to defeat the Hurricanes. Ladysmith held Hayward to nine points before halftime.
Wrestling
River Falls 58, Eau Claire North 15: Elijah Vlcek and Noah Penigar had North’s two victories — Vlcek by decision and Penigar by pin.
New Richmond 49, Chippewa Falls 20: David Hughes and Xander Neal scored victories for the Cardinals. Hughes won by technical fall and Neal by decision.
Cadott 66, Bloomer/Colfax 9: Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Caden Kingston all had pins to lead the Hornets. Brady Schindler had a pin for Bloomer/Colfax.
Independence/Gilmanton 24, Blair-Taylor 18: Gavin Bragger and Drew Bragger both had pins for the Indees. Gunar Koxlien, Ryan Flynn and Jackson Shramek earned pins for the Wildcats.
Independence/Gilmanton 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 10: The Indees won the dual despite not winning any matches thanks to several Pirates forfeits.
G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 45, Whitehall 27: The Norse won four bouts, but couldn’t take the dual. Brekken Kulig won by pin for Whitehall.
Boys basketball
Whitehall 77, Blair-Taylor 46: The Norse had a huge second half to pull away, outscoring the Wildcats 50-19 after the break. Devon McCune’s 15 points led the charge. Cain Fremstad led all scorers with 18 for Blair-Taylor.