The Eau Claire Area Stars got goals from three different players — Kami Krumenauer, Kennedy Gruhlke and Jaiden Ivey — to best Central Wisconsin 3-0 Thursday in the team’s second straight win against a state-ranked opponent.
Alesha Smith made 24 saves in the shutout effort, helping the Stars avenge a 4-1 loss to Central Wisconsin last week. Krumenauer opened the scoring a minute and a half into the contest, while Gruhlke and Ivey helped put the game away with third period tallies.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, Black River Falls 2: The Sabers got two goals from Sidney Polzin and one each from Brianna Buonincontro, Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Joey Schemenauer.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 9, Rice Lake 3: Eight Cardinals scored, led by Trevor Bowe with two, as Chi-Hi dominated a game after these two teams played to a 3-3 tie.
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 4: Peyton Platter scored a goal to pull the Abes within one, but Memorial was unable to knock off the team atop the Big Rivers standings.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, RAM 5: Drew Goettl notched a hat trick in addition to an assist, but it wasn’t enough for RAM to best Baldwin-Woodville in Middle Border action.
Boys basketball
Bloomer 49, Hayward 40: Charlie Herrick scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers and Connor Crane scored a game-high 17 points to lift the Blackhawks to their second win both overall and in the Heart O’North.
Crane and teammate Gavin Meinen each hit a pair of three-pointers as Bloomer expanded on a two-point halftime lead in the final frame.
Whitehall 52, Cochrane-Fountain City 36: Luke Beighley led the Norse with 16 points, while Ian Pank added 13 to push the team to 7-6 overall.
Girls basketball
Durand 60, Mondovi 21: Leah Sabelko scored 20 points and Madisyn Kilboten added 10 as the Panthers rolled to victory. Durand, sitting in a tie for second the Dunn-St. Croix standings, moved to 7-2 in conference play.
Morgan Clark led the Buffaloes with seven points.
Elk Mound 71, Spring Valley 31: Stella Rhude scored 21 points, while Brooke Emery and Tori Blaskowski each scored 12 to help the Mounders keep pace with Durand. Elk Mound hit on seven 3-pointers, with Emery and Madisyn Mohr each netting a pair.
Mara Ducklow did most of the damage for the Cardinals, scoring 17 points.
Melrose-Mindoro 69, Regis 50: The Ramblers fell in nonconference action. Statistics were not reported.
Rice Lake 58, Menomonie 48: Jordan Roethel scored 14 points and Grace Forsberg trailed closely behind with 13 as the Warriors moved back to .500 in Big Rivers play.
Emma Mommsen notched 15 and Helen Chen added 13 for the Mustangs. Chen hit a game-high three 3-pointers.
Blair-Taylor 78, Alma Center Lincoln 51: Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson both put on stellar performances to help the Wildcats bounce back from their first conference loss of the season. Steien scored 28 points and dished out seven assists, while Thompson notched 24 points and snagged six steals.
Their outings helped Blair-Taylor survive a 19-point showing from Alma Center Lincoln’s Liza Cummings.
Eleva-Strum 40, Gilmanton 20: The Cardinals dominated the second half, outscoring their counterparts 26-10 to claim victory. Paige Hanner led the way with 16 points for 5-5 Eleva-Strum.
Cali Flick paced Gilmanton with nine points.
Whitehall 58, Immanuel Lutheran 41: Abby Semb scored 20 points for the Norse, thanks partially to a trio of 3-pointers, to help her team expand a three-point halftime lead.
Emma Miller and Riley Naumann each scored 12 for the Lancers.
Independence 62, Augusta 46: Ziy Conner scored 30 points to help the Indees secure a victory against a Dairyland Large foe. Aubrie Pronschinske added 11 for Independence.
Phoenyx Knuth put up 11 points for the Beavers.