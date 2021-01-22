Matt Waldera made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points, and the Blair-Taylor boys basketball team outdueled Gilmanton 76-64 on Friday.
The Wildcats sank nine shots from deep as a team, while the Panthers knocked down 10 from long range.
Kyle Steien added 21 points for Blair-Taylor. Jarin Rud scored a game-high 31 for Gilmanton, including seven 3-pointers.
Eau Claire North 64, Wausau West 61: The Huskies outlasted the Warriors with help from 17 points by Chad Kron. Henry Wilkinson was close behind with 14 points for North, and Kyle Greenlund added 12. Eli Persons had eight points and five rebounds.
River Falls 66, Eau Claire Memorial 49: The Old Abes got 23 points from Will Boser, but couldn't knock off the Wildcats for a second time this winter. Zac Johnson scored a team-high 22 points for River Falls, and Michael Schurman added 20.
Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62: The Raiders earned a key Big Rivers win behind 40 points from Luke Healy. Hudson ran out to a 49-24 lead by halftime. Jacob Walczak led the Cardinals with 17 points, and Joe Reuter added 15.
Rice Lake 57, Menomonie 53: A game-high 22 points from Tyler Orr and 15 more from Nick Schlampp lifted the Warriors past the Mustangs. Rice Lake knocked down 10 3-pointers in the win. Noah Feddersen led Menomonie with 17 points, and Brock Thornton added 15.
Immanuel Lutheran 47, Eleva-Strum 39: Britten Rutz and Daniel Hein teamed up with 17 and 16 points, respectively, to boost the Lancers. Ethan Karlstad scored a team-high 12 points for the Cardinals.
Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36: A well-rounded outing from the Mounders made the difference. Three players scored in double figures, led by Ben Heath's 16 points. Kaden Russo chipped in with 15 points, and Ryan Bohl scored 10. Caden Erickson led Colfax with eight points.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 57, Holmen 37: Twenty points from Nadia Horn highlighted a strong nonconference win for the Huskies. Evie Dreger and Jayden Smith added eight points apiece for North, and Horn connected on four 3-pointers. North made seven shots from long range.
Regis 51, Pacelli 27: Makenna Rohrscheib tallied a team-high 16 points and Ashley Chilson added 12 more for the Ramblers in a nonconference win. Ava Highman made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Hudson 45, Chippewa Falls 23: The Cardinals made five shots from long range, but the Raiders were too much to handle. Savannah Hinke scored nine points for Chi-Hi.
Durand 78, Glenwood City 39: McKenna Hurlburt and Leah Sabelko shared the game-high with 13 points each for the Panthers. Thirteen different players scored for Durand. Maddie Oehlke led the Hilltoppers with 11 points.
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38: Abby Iverson scored 19 points and Bella Seibel chipped in with 13 of her own as the Blackhawks earned a Heart O' North victory. Maggie Timm led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
Girls hockey
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: Sidney Polzin scored twice, but the Sabers couldn't overcome a hat trick by Hudson's Nikki Olund. Kasandra Herr made 20 saves in net for CFM.