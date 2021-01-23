Addison Bohman scored a season-high 21 points, guiding the Eau Claire North girls basketball team to a 66-56 win over Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
Bohman made three 3-pointers for the Huskies, who improved to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big Rivers.
Evie Dreger added 14 points for North, and Nadia Horn chipped in with 10 of her own.
Shannon Lindner led the Cardinals with 16 points, and Savannah Hinke and Brooklyn Sandvig were close behind with 15 and 13, respectively.
Marshfield 49, Eau Claire Memorial 42: The Old Abes fell to the Tigers in nonconference play. Marshfield took the lead in the first half and held on after the break to secure a win. Statistics were not reported.
Menomonie 65, Onalaska 59: The Mustangs scored a nonconference win, getting 16 points from Emma Mommsen and 15 from Sammy Jacobsen. Six different Mustangs scored at least five points.
Alma Center Lincoln 46, Immanuel Lutheran 36: The Hornets rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to win. Miah Breheim led the charge with 14 points for Lincoln. Emma Miller's 18 points for the Lancers were the game high.
Blair-Taylor 57, Eleva-Strum 32: Lindsay Steien poured in a game-high 27 points and Abby Thompson tallied 20 of her own to guide the Wildcats to victory. Madison Schultz scored 13 for the Cardinals, and Paige Hanner added 11.
Boys swim and dive
Big Rivers Invite: Chippewa Falls was the top local team, taking second in the league behind champion Hudson. Cooper Porzondek took second place in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breatstroke, and the Cardinals' 200 medley relay was also a runner-up.
Hudson won every event to win the conference championship.
Boys basketball
River Falls 80, Rice Lake 36: The Wildcats cruised in Big Rivers play, driven by Zac Johnson and his 36 points. He made six 3-pointers. Liam Dougherty added 15 points for River Falls, while Alex Belongia led the Warriors with 13 points.
Bloomer 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32: Charles Herrick made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to push the Blackhawks past the Bulldogs. Dalton Cook chipped in with eight points for Bloomer, while Dylan Razim led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Barron 73, Ladysmith 69: Carter LaLiberty scored nearly half of Barron's points, exploding for 34 in the Golden Bears' victory. Braden Wirth added 19 points for Barron, while Brady Ingersoll led the Lumberjacks with 18.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 4, Rice Lake 1: Johan Akervik and Caden Sutter each tallied one goal and one assist as the Huskies won in Big Rivers play. Noah Bestul and Tyler Geroux also scored for North, while Tristan Bock made 24 saves.
Tristan Scheurer scored the only goal for Rice Lake.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 11, Superior 3: The Stars cruised behind four goals from Paige Rodriguez and a hat trick by Madison Schwengler. Paige Ruppert added a pair of goals for ECA, and Kami Krumenauer and Ava Hinke also got on the score sheet.
Naomi Stow made 15 saves in goal for the Stars.