Drew Jacobs knocked down a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining, giving the Augusta boys basketball team a dramatic 59-57 win over Immanuel Lutheran on Monday in Augusta.
Dalton Robinson made a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to tie the game, setting the stage for Jacobs’ heroics.
Robinson finished with 18 points, and Jacobs scored 12. Brennan King added 14 points for Augusta.
They helped the Beavers overcome a big night from Immanuel’s Britten Rutz, who scored a game-high 22 points. Andrew Lau was close behind with 16 for the Lancers.
Chippewa Falls 50, Menomonie 47: Mason Monarski hit five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Cardinals held off the Mustangs. Monarski added six rebounds. Keion Twyman and Kansas Smith contributed 10 points each.
Chippewa Falls overturned a 25-19 halftime deficit, outscoring Menomonie 31-22 in the second half. The Mustangs saw two attempts to tie the game in the final 10 seconds miss the mark.
Noah Feddersen scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Menomonie. He also had four assists. Reed Styer scored 12 for the Mustangs.
Durand 69, Fall Creek 63: Zack Nelson gave the Panthers the lead with back-to-back 3s with four minutes remaining, and they made enough free throws down the stretch to hold on. Ethan Hurlburt’s game-high 24 points led Durand, and Gunnar Hurlburt and Zack Nelson added 15 and 13, respectively.
Bo Vollrath scored 23 to lead Fall Creek. Jeffrey Ritger chipped in with 11 points.
Cadott 57, Glenwood City 42: The Hornets built an 18-point lead by halftime and held strong in the second half to beat the Hilltoppers. Warren Bowe had 14 points to lead the charge, and Tegan Ritter added 13. Drew Olson led all scorers with 16 points for Glenwood City.
Whitehall 65, Thorp 45: Devon McCune had a big night for the Norse, pouring in 25 points in a win over the Cardinals. Luke Beighley added 17 points for Whitehall. Zach Tieman scored 13 to lead Thorp’s scorers.
Gilmanton 68, Alma Center Lincoln 52: The Panthers had a huge second half to get past the Hornets. Gilmanton trailed 33-32 at halftime, but outscored Lincoln 36-19. Hunter Guenther scored 30 points to pace the Panthers, while Benjamin Ross had 14 for Lincoln.
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Eleva-Strum 31: Sawyer Deetz scored 12 points for the Cardinals, but they couldn’t keep up with the Pirates.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 32: Emma Mommsen had 17 points and Sammy Jacobsen scored 12 of her own as the Mustangs ran past the Cardinals. Helen Chen added 11 points for Menomonie, while Ava Reuter’s 13 points led Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 69, Medford 42: The Warriors got off to a strong start and cruised past the Red Raiders. Eliana Sheplee had a game-high 24 points to power the offense, and Brynn Olson chipped in with 14 of her own.
Boys hockey
Stevens Point 3, Chippewa Falls 0: The Panthers scored once in each period, and the Cardinals couldn’t get any of their own shots to find the back of the net. Bridger Fixmer made 37 saves for Chi-Hi.