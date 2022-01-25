Kennedy Gruhlke and Addison Gruhlke both scored goals to help the Eau Claire Area girls hockey team avenge an earlier loss with a 2-1 defeat of Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Kennedy Gruhlke struck first for the Stars, scoring off a pass from Evelyn Kolar in the first period. Addison Gruhlke doubled the team’s lead with a goal of her own in the second period. Alesha Smith made 39 saves to ensure the Stars would be able to hold on and avenge a 2-1 loss to the Sabers on Dec. 16.
Ashley Slupe scored for CFM in the third period, but the Sabers couldn’t find an equalizer. CFM out-shot the Stars 39-16.
Kolar finished with two assists for the Stars, and Lauryn Eckloff added another. Addie Frenette and Joey Schemenauer assisted Slupe’s goal for CFM.
Girls basketball
Regis 62, Bloomer 61: Makenna Rohrscheib hit the game-winner with six seconds left to give the Ramblers a wild victory over the Blackhawks. It capped a comeback for Regis, which trailed 40-29 at halftime. Rohrscheib scored a game-best 24 points, and Ava Highman and Ashley Chilson added 10 apiece.
Dani Latz led Bloomer with 18 points.
Hudson 47, Eau Claire North 40: The Raiders earned a road victory in the Big Rivers with help from 14 points by Olivia Pettey. Jayden Smith scored 14 for the Huskies and Brya Smith added eight.
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Stevens Point 50: Tessa Hazelton lit up the scoreboard with 22 points, leading the Old Abes to a nonconference win. Lily Cayley added 15 points to help Memorial’s cause.
Wisconsin Rapids 68, Chippewa Falls 35: Olivia Sanborn and Brookly Sandvig scored eight points each for Chi-Hi, but the Cardinals fell to the Red Raiders.
Altoona 59, Prescott 51: The Rails pulled away in the second half, powered by a 16-point night from Mya Martenson. Alyssa Wirth chipped in with 11 points for Altoona.
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Cadott 49: The Thunder avenged an upset at the hands of the Hornets with a win in the rematch. Statistics were not available.
McDonell 53, Fall Creek 42: Fourteen points each from Emily Cooper and Lauryn Deetz boosted the Macks as they kept pace in the Western Cloverbelt. Gianna Vollrath matched the game high with 14 points for Fall Creek.
Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 41: The Orioles drained 10 3-pointers to earn a Western Cloverbelt victory. Leslie Derks made half of them and finished with 19 points, while teammate Lily Hoel had a game-high 22 points. Brianna Horn scored 14 for the Cardinals.
Melrose-Mindoro 53, Immanuel Lutheran 45: The Mustangs won despite a huge night from Immanuel’s Riley Naumann. She scored 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Sheridan Noeldner added 10 points for the Lancers.
Colfax 54, Mondovi 35: The Vikings’ win streak hit 15 with a victory over the Buffaloes. Statistics were not available.
Durand 61, Boyceville 17: Madisyn Kilboten led all scorers with 13 points and Madison Sand added 11 as the Panthers picked up a Dunn-St. Croix win. Nine different players scored for Durand.
Elmwood/Plum City 64, Spring Valley 30: Three players scored in double figures to lift the Wolves past the Cardinals. Hannah Forster led them all with 15, while Maggie Glaus and Hailee McDonough added 14 and 13, respectively. Mara Ducklow scored 14 for Spring Valley.
Elk Mound 58, Glenwood City 31: The Mounders scored a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Hilltoppers. Statistics were not available.
Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46: Raemalee Smith accounted for more than half of the Lumberjills’ points, pouring in 27 in the victory.
Alma Center Lincoln 39, Whitehall 29: Sadie Schmidt led the Hornets with 11 points in a defensive battle.
Cochrane-Fountain City 59, Gilmanton 26: Lydia Evans had eight points for the Panthers, but the Pirates were too much to handle.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 2: The third-ranked Huskies edged the Cardinals, thanks to third-period goals from Caden Sutter and Gabe Bestul. Sam Feck also scored for North, while Ben Carlson and Trevor Bowe had goals for Chi-Hi.
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 1: Luke Lindsay and Peyton Platter scored two goals apiece to give the Old Abes a Big Rivers win. Brady Moore added another goal for Memorial. Platter and Lindsay also had an assist each.
New Richmond 12, Menomonie 0: Reece Hubmer scored a hat trick as the Tigers skated past the Mustangs in BRC play.
Baldwin-Woodville 6, RAM 1: Evan Gustafson scored the lone goal for RAM in a defeat to the Blackhawks. Zack Howell assisted on the play.
Boys basketball
Bloomer 56, Thorp 44: The Blackhawks secured a Western Cloverbelt triumph behind 15 points from Connor Crane. Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Jack Strand contributed 12 points apiece for Bloomer, while Ryan Raether led Thorp with 11.
Altoona 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70: The Rails eked out a win at home. Statistics were not available.
Boyceville 86, Lake Holcombe 62: Caden Wold scored 22 and Mason Bowell followed with 20 in the Bulldogs’ victory. Harley Schroeder had 23 points for Lake Holcombe, and Dylan Bowen scored 20.