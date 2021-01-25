LJ Wells dropped 40 points, far and away a career high, and recorded a double-double as Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball pulled off an upset of defending Big Rivers champion Chippewa Falls with a 80-77 victory Monday.
Wells shot 50% from the field on 24 shots and did well to get to the line, hitting 13 of 18 free throws. He grabbed 13 boards, eight on the offensive end, dished out an assist and earned a steal. His teammate Will Boser also had a strong performance, notching 20 points and six rebounds, to help Memorial overcome Chippewa Falls’ top threats.
“It just goes to speak to our team,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “We have a ‘who’s hot’ mentality and tonight the guys recognized LJ had it going. He had a great mentality tonight and was able to take advantage of some of the concepts we run.”
Joe Reuter scored 34 points while hitting 13 of 14 from the charity stripe for Chi-Hi and Jacob Walczak had 26 and six 3-pointers, but Wells’ supernova outing dropped the Cards to 4-4 and moved the Old Abes to 3-4 in BRC play.
“Down the stretch between him and Joe was pretty awesome,” Brieske said.
Durand 47, Elk Mound 39: The Panthers pulled away in the second half, breaking a 21-21 halftime tie to move to 2-1 in the Dunn-St. Croix. Simon Bauer scored 11 points as Durand knocked off a Mounders squad that entered the contest 5-1 and still sits in a tie for second in the DSC the loss column.
Ben Heath scored 11 for Elk Mound.
Lake Holcombe 51, Greenwood 42: Kaden Crank scored 15 points and Riley Gingras notched 12 as the Chieftains knocked off a Greenwood team that currently sits atop the Eastern Cloverbelt standings. Lake Holcombe had a big second half to erase a five-point deficit at the break and move to 6-6 overall.
Mondovi 58, Elmwood/Plum City 57: The Buffaloes narrowly edged the Wolves thanks largely to their 13 3-pointers. Dawson Rud accounted for four of those, while Max Martin and Evan Gray each hit three times from deep. Gray scored a game-high 16 points.
Keeping Elmwood/Plum City close were 15 and 13-point performances from Basil Gilles and Luke Webb, respectively.
Whitehall 72, Augusta 54: Devon McCune scored 15 points to lead four Norse double-digit scorers. Also making the cut were Ian Pank (14 points), Luke Beighley (12) and Kevin Carroll (12).
Aiden Anderson led the way for the Beavers with 14 points.
Blair-Taylor 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 49: Kyle Steien scored 25 points and Matt Waldera notched 16 as the Wildcats remained unbeaten in the Dairyland.
Melrose-Mindoro 56, Eleva-Strum 49: The Cardinals got 18 points from Nick Higley and 12 from Ethan Karlstad but couldn’t best Tristan McRoberts and the Mustangs. McRoberts scored 21 to push Mel-Min to 5-1 in Dairyland play.
Alma/Pepin 64, Independence 50: Chris Killian led the Indees with 18 points, while Tyler Kingsbury had 11 and John Roskos 10.
Girls basketball
Bloomer 59, Ladysmith 48: Leah Score lived up to her name, notching a team-high 14 points, and Danielle Latz added 12 as the Blackhawks came back to best Ladysmith.
The Blackhawks, now 6-6 both overall and in Heart O’ North play after starting the season late, erased a three-point Ladysmith halftime lead thanks to strong shooting and stingy defense. Score and Madison Faschingbauer each hit four times from deep for Bloomer, while the defense held Ladysmith to 27% from the field.
Bloomer had to overcome a 22-point performance from Raemalee Smith, who hit four 3-pointers and was perfect on six shots from the line. The Blackhawks are now riding a four-game win streak to move into the top half of the Heart O’ North.
Colfax 54, Elk Mound 38: The Vikings extended their winning streak to nine games, riding a balanced effort to stay alone atop the Dunn-St. Croix and create distance between themselves and one of two teams tied for second place.
Madison Barstad led the squad with 13 points, while Addisyn Olson had 10 and Bailey Bradford eight. Colfax hasn’t lost since a Dec. 14 matchup with Regis and hasn’t been defeated in conference play since the team’s season opener against Mondovi.
Stella Rhude scored 16 points for Elk Mound, which dropped to 7-3 in the DSC.
Altoona 69, Abbotsford 40: Mya Martenson scored a game-high 23 points as the Rails earned a nonconference victory. Also scoring in double digits was Averie Varsho, who totaled 14 points and hit one of the team’s three 3-pointers.
Blair-Taylor 73, Gilmanton 23: Lindsay Steien scored 21 points to help the Wildcats roll to their ninth Dairyland win. Austyn Capouch and Lexi Lofgren each added 10 as Blair-Taylor held Gilmanton to four second-half points.
Lydia Evans and Cali Flick each scored eight for the Panthers.
Lake Holcombe 42, New Auburn 24: Brooke Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 11 points.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Hudson 2: The Sabers got a pair of goals from Sidney Polzin and pulled away with a 3-0 run in the third period to split the season series with the Raiders. Also scoring for CFM were Alexa Wickland, Ella Ausman, Paige Steinmetz and Brianna Buonincontro.
Boys hockey
Hudson 6, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals were unable to knock off the Raiders and hand Hudson its first Big Rivers loss of the season despite 35 saves from Landon Rubenzer. Sam Ross had three points on two goals and an assist for the Raiders, now 10-0 in conference play.