Dalton Robinson lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 29 points, lifting the Augusta boys basketball team to a 69-62 win over Gilmanton on Tuesday.
Robinson knocked down four 3-pointers as part of the career night. Aiden Anderson chipped in with 11 points for the Beavers, and Tyler Brixen added 10.
Augusta had to overcome a 21-point showing from Gilmanton’s Lance Larson. The Panthers also got 16 points from Tyler Brantner.
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 75: The Old Abes held off the Timberwolves, who trailed by 15 at halftime. Will Boser scored a game-high 28 points for Memorial, including three 3-pointers, and LJ Wells added 20 points of his own. It was the second straight win for Memorial.
Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53: The Huskies pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 42-27 after halftime. Chad Kron stayed hot for North, pouring in a game-high 35 points and securing 11 rebounds. Henry Wilkinson and Roscoe Rennock chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Jonah Hanson had 11 rebounds.
Onalaska 50, Menomonie 47: The Mustangs nearly dealt the Hilltoppers — the top-ranked team in Division 2 — their first loss of the season, but saw their upset bid fall just short. Menomonie took a 44-43 lead on Noah Feddersen’s jumper with 2:40 left, but Onalaska scored seven of the final 10 points to win. Feddersen led the Mustangs with 17 points, and Zach Etzbach added 12 of his own.
Rice Lake 67, Baldwin-Woodville 49: Alex Belongia’s team-high 18 points led a well-balanced effort from the Warriors. Three players scored in double figures, including Tyler Orr (16) and Nolan Rowe (14). Keegan Ofstie scored a game-best 19 points for the Blackhawks.
Stanley-Boyd 71, Cadott 39: The Orioles earned a Western Cloverbelt win behind 19 points from Carsen Hause and 16 from Spencer Booth. Cooper Nichols and Anthony Candela added 10 points each for Stanley-Boyd. Tegan Ritter led Cadott with 15 points.
Durand 69, Colfax 31: Caden Berger led all scorers with 18 points, pacing the Panthers to a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Blaine Bauer added 16 points for Durand, while Caden Erickson led Colfax with 12.
Mondovi 57, Alma/Pepin 46: Three players scored in double figures for the Buffaloes, with Jarod Falkner’s 15 points tying the game high. Dawson Rud and Evan Gray tallied 10 points apiece for Mondovi, while Drew Seifert led Alma/Pepin with 15 points.
Bloomer 49, Barron 38: The Blackhawks scored a Heart O’ North victory led by four scorers in double figures. Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Connor Crane and Gavin Meinen all scored 11 points, and Charlie Herrick added 10.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 66, River Falls 55: Evie Dreger and Addison Bohman scored 17 points each as the Huskies pulled away in the second half. Bohman connected on five 3-pointers. Nadia Horn and Reanna Hutchinson added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Medford 38: The Old Abes won for the second time in their last three games with help from Brenna Lasher’s 10 points. Tessa Hazelton and Bella Tangley chipped in with nine points each for Memorial, and Lily Cayley added eight. The Old Abes knocked down seven 3-pointers, led by three from Tangley.
Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 40: Eli Sheplee and Jordan Roethel scored 11 points apiece to pace the Warriors in Big Rivers action. Rice Lake had to overcome 15 points from Chi-Hi’s Brooklyn Sandvig.
Blair-Taylor 62, Independence 55: Lindsay Steien scored 32 points and hit six times from deep as the Wildcats moved to 10-1 in Dairyland competition. It was a close contest throughout, with Blair-Taylor holding a four-point advantage at the break.
The Indees had three double-digit scorers, led by Ziy Conner with 19, to hang with the top team in the Dairyland Large. Emerson Pronschinske scored 16 points and Aubrie Pronschinske notched 14, while both hit four times from deep.
Barron 42, Regis 40: The Golden Bears, behind Macey Herrman’s 15 points, held off the Ramblers. Makenna Rohrscheib scored a game-high 18 points for Regis in defeat, while Adrienne Morning and Ava Highman added seven apiece.
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Immanuel Lutheran 36: Riley Naumann recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds, but the Lancers fell to the Pirates. Emma Miller added 11 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53: The Vikings stayed atop the Dunn-St. Croix behind 14 points from Madison Barstad. Addison Olson and Jasmine Best added 10 points apiece for Colfax, which improved to 10-1 in conference play. Ryeah Oehlke scored 18 to lead the Hilltoppers.
Durand 61, Spring Valley 16: Six different Panthers scored seven or more points, led by Madisyn Kilboten’s 11. Bently Bauer and McKenna Hurlburt added nine each for Durand, which led 39-6 at halftime.
Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34: A team-high 14 points from Stella Rhude and 11 more from Olivia Schreiber guided the Mounders past the Wolves. Elk Mound made eight shots from beyond the arc. Maggie Glaus scored a game-high 15 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Mondovi 54, Boyceville 39: Morgan Clark’s 16 points helped the Buffaloes earn a seventh win of the season. Mondovi made five 3-pointers and got nine points from Katherine Thompson. Mya Lagerstrom scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Alma Center Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 55: Jacquelyn Paul scored 23 points to pace the Hornets, while teammates Miah Breheim and Liza Cummings totaled 19 and 15, respectively.
Paige Hanner scored a game-high 26 points for the Cardinals.
Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22: Norah Youngbauer and Nylah Lisowski scored 10 points each to lead the Norse past the Panthers. Cali Flick led Gilmanton with nine points.
Lake Holcombe 62, Winter 50: Brooke Lechleitner scored 23 points, while Emma Lechleitner notched 19 and Karly Kirkman netted 14.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Rice Lake 2: Joe Kelly tallied a goal and two assists, and Trevin Kison and Carter Olson added one goal and one assist each for the Old Abes. Cole Fisher, Connor Byrne and Peyton Platter also scored for Memorial.
Adam Timm and Teagan Scheurer scored goals for Rice Lake.
RAM 6, Chequamegon 1: Bennett Seelen starred for RAM, scoring four goals to lead his squad to victory. Peyton Mayer assisted five goals for RAM, while Alex Erickson made 19 saves in net.
Girls hockey
St. Croix Valley 2, Eau Claire Area 1 (2OT): The Stars fell in double overtime, with Kendall Sundby’s strike in the second extra period serving as the game winner. ECA’s Paige Rodriguez scored in the third period to force overtime. Alesha Smith made 24 saves in net.