The Fall Creek boys basketball team couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on Thursday.
The Crickets opened their game against McDonell on an 18-0 run and coasted to a 62-39 win over the Macks in Fall Creek. The victory helped the Western Cloverbelt co-leader keep pace atop the league.
Bo Vollrath scored 19 points to lead Fall Creek and Soren Johnson was close behind with 16 of his own.
Canan Huss led all scorers with 21 points for the Macks, but McDonell couldn’t overcome the slow start.
Elmwood/Plum City 56, Elk Mound 55: Luke Webb capped a huge performance by making the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds left. He finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Jarrod Pelzel connected on six 3s to score 18 points for the Wolves. Cale Knutson led the Mounders with 16 points and Ryan Bartig added 15.
Bloomer 33, Regis 31: The Blackhawks held off the Ramblers in a defensive battle. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had nine points and eight rebounds for Bloomer. Kendon Krogman had a big night for Regis with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37: Carsen Hause paced the Orioles in the Western Cloverbelt victory, posting a game-high 17 points. Henry Hoel had 11 points for Stanley-Boyd, and Lucas Smith and Cooper Nichols added 10 apiece.
Osceola 67, Altoona 61: Marsten Salsbury had a breakout night with 25 points, but the Rails couldn’t quite take down Osceola. Keaton Camastral added 14 points for Altoona.
Alma Center Lincoln 50, Eleva-Strum 49 (OT): The Hornets edged the Cardinals in overtime with help from a 27-point showing from Jace Paul. Twenty of his points came in the second half and overtime. Carter Gunderson scored 23 for Eleva-Strum.
Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43: Elijah Entzminger tallied 18 points, leading the Vikings to a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Jack Scharlau contributed 11 points for Colfax, while Drew Olson scored 11 for the Hilltoppers.
Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42: Daniel Hein and Britten Rutz teamed up to do most of the scoring for the Lancers. Hein had a game-high 20 points, and Rutz followed with 19.
Pepin/Alma 72, Augusta 69: The Eagles mounted a furious comeback after trailing by 18 at halftime. Dalton Robinson scored 20 points for the Beavers and Drew Jacobs added 15, but Augusta couldn’t fend off the rally.
Whitehall 90, Gilmanton 59: Four players finished in double figures in a scoring clinic from the Norse. Devon McCune led them all with 20, and Luke Beighley and Aiden Sonsalla added 16 each.
Blair-Taylor 78, Independence 61: Ethan Kniseley had 21 points and Cain Fremstad scored 16 of his own to lead the Wildcats past the Indees. Ben Pyka scored 20 for Independence.
Girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Black River Falls 29: Brooke McCune had 18 points, leading the Thunder past the Tigers in a nonconference meeting. Lacey Frase and Taylor Gunderson chipped in with nine points apiece.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 4, Wausau West 2: Four different players scored to lift the third-ranked Huskies past the Warriors. Gabe Bestul, Jack Kein, Nick Thompson and Hayden Bell all got on the scoresheet for North.
Chippewa Falls 2, New Richmond 1 (OT): Owen Krista scored the winning goal in overtime, giving the Cardinals a Big Rivers victory on the road. New Richmond led 1-0 after one period, but Drew Bowe tied it with a goal in the second period before Krista won the game.
Boys swim and dive
River Falls 104, Chippewa Falls 65: Ryan Beranek won the 100-yard breaststroke for the Cardinals, in addition to being part of the victorious 400 freestyle relay. Erik Petrowski won the 50 freestyle for Chi-Hi.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls 41, Eau Claire Memorial 36: The Cardinals got past the Old Abes thanks to victories from Dalton McGraw, Nolan Pesola, Caiden O’Kelly and David Hughes. Ian Johnson, Jacob Cooper, Christian Franchuk, Brandon Peterson and Connor Anderson had wins for Memorial.
Hudson 63, Eau Claire North 11: Elijah Vlcek and Carson Duerkop both won by decision for the Huskies, while Mekhi Thomas won by technical fall. The Raiders took the rest of the bouts for a Big Rivers win.
New Richmond 54, Rice Lake 6: Ben Drost had the lone win for the Warriors, earning a pin at 126 pounds.
Durand 39, Spring Valley/Elmwood 36: The Panthers edged the dual, getting pins from Ethan Weiss and Landen Lindstrom. Tylor LaCroix, Tristan Neisinger and Max Schmitt had pins for Spring Valley/Elmwood.