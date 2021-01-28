Thursday night was a memorable one for Joe Reuter, for multiple reasons.
The Chippewa Falls boys basketball star hit the 1,000-point mark for his career, and he did it in spectacular fashion. Reuter put up 44 points on an eye-popping 10 for 14 from the field to lead the Cardinals to a tight 79-77 nonconference victory against Tomah.
Reuter's total ties him for second on Chippewa Falls' single-game all-time scoring chart with Bob Meslow, who put up 44 against Ladysmith on Jan. 21, 1953. Reuter also hit on five of his seven 3-point attempts.
Jacob Walczak added 12 for the Cards, while Keion Twyman had 11.
Cameron's Richie Murphy also surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the Comets' 65-54 win against Barron. He scored 30 points and hit four first-half 3-pointers to push his team to 13-1 and 9-0 in the Heart O'North.
Austin Weis also notched 16 points for Cameron,
Regis 66, Fall Creek 61: The Ramblers, returning to action for the first time in 21 days, handed the Crickets their first Western Cloverbelt loss of the season.
Regis went on a 9-0 run to take a 50-49 lead with eight minutes remaining and held of a Fall Creek team that had the ball down two with a minute remaining. Kendron Krogman forced a steal and got the ball to JP Wolterstorff for a layup, a good enough cushion for a win after the teams exchanged free throw opportunities.
Jeffrey Ritger scored 19 for the Ramblers, while Wolterstorff had 18.
Menomonie 67, Eau Claire North 47: Brock Thornton scored 18 points on an efficient 8 for 9 from the field in addition to grabbing eight boards for the Mustangs. DeVauntaye Parker hit four times from deep for 12 points, while Zach Etzbach had 11 points and Logan Hollinger 10 to round out the team's double-digit scorers.
Chad Kron led the Huskies with 21 points. Menomonie went into the break up nine but stretched out its lead to as large as 24.
Mondovi 67, Durand 59 (OT): The Buffaloes rode 26 points from Evan Gray and outscored the Panthers 11-3 in the extra frame to seal a victory. Jarod Falkner also had 13 points and Dawson Rud had 12 for the victors.
Gunnar Hurlburt and Caden Berger each had 18 for Durand.
Immanuel Lutheran 67, Whitehall 55: The Lancers stayed perfect in the Dairyland four games in thanks largely to 24 points from Ryan Zimmerman and 23 from Britten Rutz. Zimmerman hit a trio of 3-pointers, while Rutz hit twice from long range.
Devon McCune totaled 16 points for the Norse, while Aiden Sonsalla had 12.
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Cadott 32: Garrett Koxlien scored 26 points and Kaden Hasz had 16 as the Thunder earned their first victory of the season.
Cole Sopiarz led the Hornets with eight points.
Augusta 63, Independence 55: The Beavers closed the game with a 13-0 run to earn their third victory in the last four games. Tyler Brixen scored 15 points, while Brennan King and Dalton Robinson each had 14.
Chris Killian led the Indees with 19.
Elmwood/Plum City 69, Colfax 58: Luke Webb scored 21 points to help the Wolves slide by the Vikings in the Dunn-St. Croix standings. Tyler Bauer added 19 and Basil Gilles notched 13 for Elmwood/Plum City, which moved to 5-4 in conference play compared to Colfax's 4-4.
Noah Heidorn did his best to keep the Vikings in it, matching Webb's 21, but the Wolves expanded on a two-point halftime lead.
Baldwin-Woodville 53, Amery 42: Dylan Karau scored 18 points, while Keegan Ofstie added 12 as the Blackhawks earned their third Middle Border victory of the season.
Eleva-Strum 67, Gilmanton 50: Ethan Karlstad and Mitch Olson each scored 16 for the Cardinals, while Connor Iverson and Nick Higley each had 10 in the balanced effort.
Jarin Rud scored 21 for the Panthers.
Owen-Withee 75, Lake Holcombe 54: Kaden Crank scored 15 for the Chieftains, while Brock Flater had 10.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 55, La Crosse Central 50: The Huskies dug out of a six-point halftime hole to secure a nonconference victory and push their win total into the double digits. Reanna Hutchinson led the way with 19 points while hitting a pair of 3-pointers, while Nadia Horn added 13.
North overcame 15 point performances from Central's Brittany Mislivecek and Ava Parcher.
Altoona 51, Regis 45: Averie Varsho scored 19 points and hit three times from deep as the Rails evened the season series with the Ramblers. Alyssa Wirth added 12 points to the cause.
Adrienne Morning led the Ramblers with 19 points.
Bloomer 55, Barron 47: Abby Iverson scored 21 and Danielle Latz followed closely behind with 18 as the Blackhawks pulled away in the extra frame. Bloomer outscored the Golden Bears 12-4 in OT.
Jada Brunkow scored 19 for Barron, while teammate Gracie Smith had 15.
Fall Creek 42, Cadott 26: Emily Madden scored 13 points for the Crickets as the defense stood tall. Cadott's Jada Kowalczyk led all scorers with 16 points.
Boyceville 47, Elmwood/Plum City 36: The Bulldogs earned their first Dunn-St. Croix victory of the season backed by 21 points from Kady Grambow. Grambow also hit three times from deep, while Hannah Dunn helped the cause with 11 points.
Maggie Glaus led the Wolves with nine points.
Independence 56, Eleva-Strum 39: Ziy Conner notched 34 points, nearly outscoring the entire Cardinals squad, in a stellar showing to push the Indees to 9-4 in the Dairyland.
Paige Hanner led the Cards with 15.
Cochrane-Fountain City 50, Augusta 23: Kennedy Schroeder led the Beavers with seven points, but the Pirates were too much to handle.
Boys hockey
Viroqua 4, RAM 3 (OT): Drew Goettl, Bennett Seelen and Cade Struck all scored for RAM, but the squad fell in the extra frame. Alex Erickson made 32 saves in net.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, New Richmond 1: Peyton Platter had four points for the Old Abes, while Luke Lindsay and Joe Kelly each had three.
Rice Lake 8, WSFLG 1: The Warriors got two goals each from Teagan Scheurer and Greyton Bader.
Wausau West 5, Chippewa Falls 4 (OT): Sawyer Bowe forced an extra frame with a goal midway through the extra period, but Lucas Langlois ended it for Wausau West.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 10, Medford 0: Ella Ausman, Sidney Polzin and Ashley Anderson all scored two goals for the Sabers.