Brock Flater recorded his 1,000th career point on Friday, leading all scorers as the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team cruised past Birchwood 83-34.
The senior guard is a four-year varsity player. He hit one 3-pointers in the Chieftains' win on Friday.
Four players scored in double figures for Lake Holcombe, with Flater joined by Riley Gingras (15), Dylan Bowen (14) and Kaden Crank (10).
Eau Claire North 49, Marshfield 39: The Huskies surged in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 28-18 after halftime. Chad Kron led the way with 20 points for North, and Kyle Greenlund added 11 of his own.
Neillsville 59, Altoona 55: The Rails made nine 3-pointers and got 14 points each from Brayden Turk and Evan Peterson, but came up short in nonconference play. Anthony Giani added 11 points for Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd 57, Osseo-Fairchild 32: The Orioles cruised in Western Cloverbelt action with help from Spencer Booth's 16 points. Brady Potaczek chipped in with 12 points for Stanley-Boyd, while Garrett Koxlien led the Thunder with 10.
Cameron 70, Bloomer 47: Richie Murphy and Ian Payne teamed up to outscore the Blackhawks on their own. Murphy posted a game-high 26 points for the Comets, and Payne was right behind with 23. Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Conner Crane scored eight points each for Bloomer.
Barron 60, Hayward 39: Carter LaLiberty led all scorers with 20 points, lifting Barron to a Heart O' North win. Caiden LaLiberty and Aaron Williams added 10 points apiece.
Girls basketball
Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 42: The Raiders stayed undefeated behind 14 points from Audrey Hatfield and 12 more from Sophia Jonas. Lily Cayley scored nine points to lead the Old Abes and Brenna Lasher added eight of her own. Memorial made seven 3-pointers in defeat.
Rice Lake 74, Chippewa Falls 17: Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Grace Forsberg's 19 points. Brynn Olson added 13 for Rice Lake, while Jordan Pagac and Kendra Richter both scored 11.
Colfax 61, Mondovi 46: A game-best 23 points from Emilee Burcham-Scofield boosted the Vikings over the Buffaloes. Madison Barstad chipped in with 13 points for Colfax, while Ella Poeschel scored 15 to lead Mondovi.
Durand 62, Boyceville 17: Twelve different Panthers scored in the team's Dunn-St. Croix victory. Leah Sabelko led them all with 11 points, and Paige Auth added nine to the cause. Durand knocked down nine 3-pointers.
Elmwood/Plum City 64, Spring Valley 47: Maggie Glaus had 21 points and Hailee McDonough added 15 as the Wolves topped the Cardinals. Charlie Vanasse scored 12 points for Spring Valley.
Cochrane-Fountain City 80, Gilmanton 30: Cali Flick scored 13 points for the Panthers and Lydia Evans was close behind with 12, but the Pirates were too much to handle.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 4, Eau Claire North 3: The Warriors built a 4-1 lead in the second period and held on. Caleb Johnson, Carson Tomesh, Cole Fenske and Zach Holmstrom all scored for Rice Lake. Tyler Geroux, Johan Akervik and Caden Sutter scored goals for North.
Edgewood 4, Chippewa Falls 3: The Cardinals fell behind 4-1 and couldn't quite recover. Isaac Frenette, Owen Krista and AJ Schemenauer all scored as Chippewa Falls tried to complete a comeback. Landen Rubenzer made 15 saves in net.