Four Hornets scored in double figures as the Cadott girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season with an 83-38 win over Independence on Monday.
Elly Eiler scored 22 points to lead the charge, but contributions came from all over. Lauryn Goettl added 16 points, and Laken Ryan was close behind with 15. Emma Kowalczyk scored 13 points.
Cadott made 10 3-pointers. The Hornets are 8-1 this season.
Avery Pape scored 16 points for the Indees.
Menomonie 58, Wausau East 13: The Mustangs had no trouble in nonconference play, holding Wausau East to six points in the first half. Emma Mommsen scored 19 points to lead Menomonie, and Mary Berg added nine of her own.
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Eleva-Strum 34: Three members of the Thunder scored in double figures to guide them past the Cardinals. Brooke McCune led them all with 15 points, Lacey Frase scored 14 and Mariah Steinke added 11. Jaden Bautch scored 14 to lead Eleva-Strum.
Elk Mound 67, Ellsworth 45: Freshman Ellie Schiszik poured in a game-high 18 points and Tori Blaskowski chipped in with 15 more as the Mounders beat the Panthers. Elk Mound connected on 10 shots from beyond the arc, with four makes coming from Schiszik.
Blair-Taylor 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52: Neither Lindsay Steien nor Abby Thompson could be stopped for the Wildcats. Steien had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Thompson added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kerstyn Kindschy had a double-double with 13 point and 10 rebounds.
Colfax 58, Fall Creek 43: The Vikings bested the Crickets in nonconference action, overturning an eight-point halftime deficit to do so. Statistics were not reported.
Boys basketball
Elk Mound 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52: A barrage from deep ensured the Mounders would defeat the Bulldogs. Elk Mound made 14 3-pointers, with six coming from Cale Knutson — all in the first half. Kaden Russo and Ryan Bartig added three each. Russo had a game-high 23 points, Bartig finished with 21 and Knutson scored 18.