The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim team had two individuals and one relay team earn sectional championships Saturday in Hudson, punching the swimmers' tickets to the upcoming state swimming and diving championships in Waukesha.
Ryan Biwer finished first in both the 50 freestyle (21.15) and the 100 freestyle (46.64), while Tristan Vieth prevailed in the 100 butterfly (52.54). The Alliance team of Briggs Reinke, Joseph Schlitz, Thomas Merkatoris and Biwer bested D.C. Everest by less than a second (1:28.93) to take first in the 200 freestyle relay.
In Division 2, Rice Lake's Joe Kroeger finished in first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.15) and 100 butterfly (53.36) in Rhinelander. Menomonie's Kevin Leach took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.78.
Boys basketball
Menomonie 50, Superior 44 (OT): The Mustangs shut out the Spartans in the extra frame and scored all of their OT points on free throws. Zach Etzbach accounted for three of the charity stripe makes, while Trevin Kressin had two.
Menomonie's Brock Thornton led all scorers with 17 points.
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Hudson 56: The Old Abes continued their hot streak, winning a third straight and for the seventh time in eight games. Memorial snapped Hudson's 11-game winning streak in the process and moved into fourth place in the Big Rivers at 4-4.
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 37: Ben Heath led all scorers with 16 points, while Ryan Bartig had 13 and Kaden Russo notched 10 for the Mounders. Elk Mound moved to 6-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix with the victory.
Caden Erickson and Drew Gibson each scored nine for the Vikings.
Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 44: Ryan Zimmerman scored 20 points for the Lancers, while Daniel Hein and Britten Rutz added 13 and 11, respectively. Immanuel moved to 5-0 in the Dairyland with the triumph.
Jarin Rud and Bradley Severson each had 10 points for the Panthers.
Chippewa Falls 71, Rice Lake 62: Joe Reuter scored 29 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Cards move to 5-4 in Big Rivers play. Jake Spaeth added 13 for Chi- Hi.
Alex Belognia scored 17 points and hit two of the Warriors' 11 3-point makes.
Durand 66, Glenwood City 40: Gunnar Hurlburt scored 19 points to lead the way in the Panthers' fourth Dunn-St. Croix victory of the season. Glenwood City's Brandyn Hallquist nearly matched his total with 16 points.
Regis 80, Cadott 42: The Ramblers rolled to their second straight victory. Statistics were not reported.
Medford 63, Altoona 41: Brayden Turk scored 16 points, one of three Railroaders in double digits, but it wasn't enough to hand Medford its third loss of the season. Evan Peterson notched 14 points and Evan Moss had 10 to round out the team's top scorers.
Girls basketball
Cadott 49, Augusta 41: Lauryn Goettl scored 15 and Elly Eiler followed closely behind with 14 in the Hornets' nonconference victory.
Kennedy Schroeder scored 14 for the Beavers.
Altoona 57, Fall Creek 45: The Rails pulled off an upset of a Cricket squad that currently sits in second in the Western Cloverbelt to earn a season split. Statistics were not reported.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Superior 2: Sidney Polzin recorded a hat trick, including two shorthanded goals in the third period, in a dominant Sabers nonconference win. Paige Steinmetz, Abigail Martin, Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer also found the back of the net.
Steinmetz had a three-point night with two assists in addition to her goal.
Eau Claire Area 3, Hudson 1: Ally Wagner, Paige Rodriguez and Madison Schwengler each scored for the Stars in a Big Rivers victory. Wagner and Schwengler also had a pair of assists each in the team's regular season finale.
Gymnastics
Menomonie Triangular: River Falls edged Menomonie, Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls at Superior with a 135.275 total score.