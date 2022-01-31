Lindsay Steien came within three points of a new career high, pouring in 37 in the Blair-Taylor girls basketball team’s 91-53 victory over Immanuel Lutheran on Monday.
Steien has scored more than 30 points in eight games this season. Abby Thompson added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Riley Naumann had 25 points for the Lancers and Sheridan Noeldner added 22 of her own.
West Salem 55, Durand 45: The Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start which saw them score 12 points in the first half. Madison Sand and Emma Hoyt both scored 11 points for Durand.
Ladysmith 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 22: Raemalee Smith matched the Bulldogs on the scoreboard herself, scoring a game-high 22 points for Ladysmith. Emerson Clark scored 11 for the Lumberjills.
Boys basketball
Regis 59, Thorp 45: Kendon Krogman’s 23 points helped the Ramblers pick up a Western Cloverbelt victory. Owen Weisenberger added 10 points for Regis. Aiden Rosemeyer led Thorp with 13 points.
Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 50: Cameron Martzke scored 17 points and Bo Vollrath added 15 as the Crickets beat the Buffaloes.
Jeffrey Ritger chipped in with 11 points for Fall Creek.
Max Marten led Mondovi with 16 points.
Bloomer 56, Spooner 41: Three Blackhawks scored in double figures, led by Domanyck Schwarzenberger’s 19 points, in a nonconference victory. Connor Crane scored 15 and Evan Rogge contributed 13.
Durand 54, Glenwood City 37: Gunnar Hurlburt paced the Panthers with 18 points and Ethan Hurlburt was close behind with 14. It helped Durand overcome 17 points from the Hilltoppers’ Brady McCarthy.
Colfax 68, Prairie Farm 62: The Vikings won a nonconference affair to pull even on the year at 8-8.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 9, Onalaska/La Crosse 2: Owen Krista scored a hat trick in the first period, and Ben Carlson and Jack Bowe added two goals each as the Cardinals cruised. Chi-Hi scored six times in the first period.
Mason Johnson and Jackson Hoem also had goals. Krista tallied two assists to finish with five points. Carlson had three assists, as did Carsten Reeg.