Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball overcame an early second half deficit Monday to best River Falls 39-37 for the team’s second victory of the season.
The Old Abes, led by eight points each from Jeana Sorensen and Bella Tangley, got a defensive stop at the end of the game to move to 2-3 in Big Rivers play.
Rachel Randleman scored a game-high 10 points for the Wildcats in the losing effort. Memorial hit four times from 3-point range, with Tangley finishing twice from deep.
Hudson 64, Rice Lake 39: A well-rounded effort for the Raiders was spearheaded by Sophia Jonas (15 points). Livi Boily added 13 points and Grace O’Brien chipped in with 12. Brynn Olson led Rice Lake with 12 points.
Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 47: Sixteen points by Nylah Lisowski and 15 from Olivia Youngbauer helped lift the Norse over the Cardinals. Abby Semb added 12 points for Whitehall, while Jordyn Turk scored a game-high 19 for Eleva-Strum.
Independence 42, Gilmanton 23: Ziy Conner outscored the Panthers on her own, posting a game-best 26 points. Emerson Pronschinske added nine points for the Indees, while Keannah Bloom led Gilmanton with 10 points.
Boys basketball
Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46: The Crickets sealed the game with four seconds remaining on a layup from Teigen Ploekelman, helping create a cushion after Arcadia cut the deficit with a free throw two seconds earlier.
Luke Olson led the way with 13 points, while Bo Vollrath scored 12 in Fall Creek’s eighth win of the season.
Elk Mound 66, Glenwood City 37: The Mounders earned a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win behind 24 points by Ben Heath and 18 more from Kaden Russo.
Gymnastics
Eau Claire triangular: Eau Claire Memorial/North took second place in its season-opening competition, finishing ahead of Rice Lake and behind River Falls.
Emma Loen led Eau Claire, taking third place in the all around standings. Teammate Annabella Campbell took fourth, and Hannah Firari was sixth for Eau Claire. Loen’s performance was highlighted by a second-place finish on the balance beam.
River Falls’ Autumn Tiede was the all around winner.