Lucas Sommers scored a hat trick and two others scored a pair of goals as the RAM boys hockey team defeated Viroqua 8-1 on Tuesday in Altoona.
Cameron St. John and Sam Knickerbocker both found the back of the net twice for RAM. Evan Gustafson added a goal and two assists.
RAM broke things open with four goals in the second period after skating to a 1-0 lead after the first. It was the team’s second victory of the season.
Eau Claire Memorial 11, Menomonie 1: The second-ranked Old Abes scored seven times in the first period to pull away early in a Big Rivers meeting. Christian Tavare netted a hat trick for Memorial, and Tyler Starich scored twice. Cody Dahms had Menomonie’s lone goal.
Eau Claire North 10, River Falls 1: Nick Thompson and Carter Plante both scored twice to lead the Huskies to a straightforward Big Rivers win. Ty Thompson added a goal and an assist, and Jack Kein had three assists.
Girls hockey
St. Croix Valley 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: Three straight goals across the second and third period helped the Fusion break the Big Rivers contest open. Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Rhy Fuerstenberg both scored for the Sabers.
Western Wisconsin 9, Eau Claire Area 0: ECA fell in a Big Rivers matchup, as the Stars couldn’t get anything past the Western Wisconsin goalie.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Menomonie 44: The Old Abes had four players score in double figures to cruise to a Big Rivers victory.
Mason Stoik led them all with 13 points, while Will Boser and Tyler McBride added 12 each. Noah Feddersen had a game-high 28 points for the Mustangs, accounting for more than half of his team’s scoring.
River Falls 46, Eau Claire North 35: The Wildcats limited the Huskies to a 32% shooting percentage to pick up a road win in the Big Rivers. Roscoe Rennock had 12 points for North, and Henry Wilkinson added eight points and 10 rebounds. Jacob Landgraf scored 10 for River Falls.
Rice Lake 50, Hudson 48: The Warriors mounted a magnificent comeback after falling behind 25-2 to start the game. They recovered to get within 12 of the lead at halftime, and finished the rally in the second half. Tyler Orr scored 22 points and Zach Orr added 10.
New Richmond 51, Chippewa Falls 47: The Tigers eked out a Big Rivers win, overturning a two-point halftime deficit to do it. Mason Monarski had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals. Drew Effertz scored 19 for New Richmond.
Stanley-Boyd 71, Regis 51: The Orioles pulled away in the second half to earn win a Western Cloverbelt clash. They led by seven at halftime but turned things up after the break. Lucas Smith (18 points) and Henry Hoel (16 points) powered the offense. Kendon Krogman scored 14 points for Regis, and Zander Rockow added 13.
Bloomer 48, McDonell 27: The Blackhawks had a strong showing defensively in their win over the Macks. They held McDonell to 11 points after halftime. On the other end of the court, Domanyck Schwarzenberger led the way with 14 points. Canan Huss’ 12 points led McDonell.
Fall Creek 81, Cadott 43: The Western Cloverbelt co-leaders had another strong night to stay unbeaten in conference play. Cameron Martzke scored a game-high 23 points for the Crickets, and Bo Vollrath contributed 16 points to Fall Creek’s cause. Ryan Sonnentag scored 12 for Cadott.
Osseo-Fairchild 52, Thorp 38: The Thunder secured a Western Cloverbelt victory on the road. Statistics were not reported.
St. Croix Central 67, Altoona 45: The Rails couldn’t keep pace with the highly-ranked Panthers. Conner Lewis had 11 points to lead Altoona, and Evan Peterson scored seven.
Augusta 71, Eleva-Strum 53: Only five Beavers scored in the victory, but they all did it at a high volume. Tyler Brixen knocked down six 3s and finished with 23 points for the game-high. Dalton Robinson added 14 points, while every other Augusta scorer finished in double figures too. Brady Monson’s 15 points led Eleva-Strum.
Blair-Taylor 52, Melrose-Mindoro 46: Evan Nehring had 22 points to boost the Wildcats past the Mustangs. Jaren Swanson added 14 points for Blair-Taylor.
Alma Center Lincoln 52, Independence 30: A dominant first half ensured the Hornets would walk away victorious. They limited the Indees to six points before halftime. Stephen Werre had 12 points for Lincoln.
Pepin/Alma 56, Gilmanton 48: The Panthers came up a bit short at the hands of the Eagles. Hunter Guenther scored 14 points for Gilmanton, hitting four 3-pointers in the process.
Siren 86, Lake Holcombe 47: Colton Minnick scored 17 points for Lake Holcombe, but Siren was too much to handle.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 46, Onalaska 35: The Huskies made their road trip worthwhile, coming home with a win. Addison Bohman had 12 points to lead the way, and Morgan Gilbert and Reanna Hutchinson followed with 11 apiece. North held the Hilltoppers to 13 points in the first half.
Eau Claire Memorial 45, Marshfield 41: The Old Abes held off the Tigers for a road victory. Statistics were not reported.
Regis 66, Augusta 49: Makenna Rohrscheib led all scorers with 23 points for Regis, but it was a balanced effort for the Ramblers. Ava Highman and Ashley Chilson scored 16 apiece for Regis, while Brittany Bergman led Augusta with 17.
Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 45: The game was tied at 30 at halftime, but a big second half helped the Panthers pull away. Brooklyn Sandvig scored 14 points for Chi-Hi and Ava Reuter was right behind with 13.
New Richmond 38, Altoona 36: The Rails came up just short against the Tigers. Ava Gunderson scored 15 points for Altoona, and Alyssa Wirth added seven. Brooke Blaszczyk’s 17 points for New Richmond led all scorers.
Bloomer 64, Cameron 63: The Blackhawks survived a 34-point night from Cameron’s Maddie Wall to earn a narrow victory. Danielle Latz scored 20 in a strong showing of her own for Bloomer. Wall made six 3s for the Comets.
Cadott 69, Gilmanton 19: The Hornets got out of the gates well, running out to a 34-8 lead by halftime. Lauryn Goettl tallied 24 points to top the scoring charts for Cadott, and Laken Ryan added 14.
Durand 61, Prescott 35: Madisyn Kilboten scored 16 points and Karlie Weisenbeck chipped in with 12 of her own to lift the Panthers. Durand led by eight at the break, but pulled away with a big second half.
Somerset 48, Elk Mound 45: The Mounders fell just short in a nonconference game, despite 23 points from Stella Rhude.
McDonell 48, Mondovi 40: The Macks emerged victorious over the Buffaloes. Statistics were not reported.
Whitehall 71, Granton 16: The Norse rode 18 points from Olivia Killian and 14 more from Norah Youngbauer to get past Granton.