Balance ensured the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team would stay unbeaten.
The Thunder had four players score nine or more points as they defeated Fall Creek 57-47 on Tuesday night. Osseo-Fairchild improved to 5-0 on the season and handed the Crickets their first Western Cloverbelt loss in the process.
Lacey Frase led Osseo-Fairchild with 14 points and Eleice Dahl chipped in with 12. Madison Hugdahl had 10 points for the Thunder.
Gianna Vollrath scored 18 for Fall Creek, and Mackensy Kolpien added 12.
Altoona 57, Stanley-Boyd 46: Freshman Alyssa Wirth poured in a career-high 28 points to lift the Rails to their first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season. Mercedes Romo added 13 points to the cause for Altoona. Lily Hoel led Stanley-Boyd with 20 points.
Regis 69, Cadott 47: Makenna Rohrscheib’s 25 points paced the Ramblers, who ran past the Hornets. Jessica Sabbagh added 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the process. Elly Eiler scored 14 points for Cadott.
Marshfield 61, Chippewa Falls 32: Shannon Lindner scored a team-high 13 points for the Cardinals and Brooklyn Sandvig added 11 of her own, but the Tigers were too tough to take down.
Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 51: Tori Blaskowski (23 points) and Stella Rhude (17 points) teamed up to help push the Mounders past the Hilltoppers. Brooke Emery made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Mounders. Delanie Fayerweather scored 20 for Glenwood City.
Cameron 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55: Maddie Wall poured in a game-best 24 points, providing the spark for the Comets. Eden Dellinger added 18 points, while Emma Sather led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Somerset 73, Spring Valley 35: The Cardinals got seven points from Kyra Schilling, but they couldn’t keep pace with Somerset.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 46, Menomonie 26: The Old Abes didn’t budge on defense, making things tough for the Mustangs’ offense.
On the other end of the court, Will Boser powered Memorial’s charge with 19 points and Marco Ebeling added 10 of his own. Noah Feddersen scored eight for Menomonie.
River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45: The Wildcats outscored the Huskies 28-17 in the second half to pull away after a close first half. Chad Kron scored 19 points for North, but River Falls had three scorers in double figures. Zac Johnson and Michael Schurman had 16 apiece for the Wildcats.
Chippewa Falls 61, Wausau West 49: A big night from Jacob Walczak boosted the Cardinals in nonconference action. The UW-Stout commit scored 27 points to lead Chi-Hi, and Joe Reuter contributed 18 points. The Cardinals improved to 5-1 on the season.
Hudson 85, Rice Lake 68: Luke Healy’s 32 points fired the Raiders past the Warriors in Big Rivers play. Nolan Rowe and Nick Schlampp scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, for Rice Lake.
Durand 60, Regis 51: The Panthers, behind 19 points from Gunnar Hurlburt and 14 from Caden Berger, outlasted the Ramblers. Regis’ JP Wolterstorff led all scorers with 28 points, connecting on three 3-pointers. Zander Rockow added nine points for the Ramblers.
Eleva-Strum 51, Whitehall 49: The Cardinals won a close one over the Norse with help from 16 points by Ethan Karlstad. Nick Higley added 12 points for Eleva-Strum.
Blair-Taylor 100, Augusta 62: The Wildcats hit triple digits on the scoreboard behind a huge night from Kyle Steien. The senior scored 37 points, and Matt Waldera added 15 of his own for Blair-Taylor. Brennan King led Augusta with 18 points.
St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 52: With the score tied at 52 with three seconds remaining, Jared Lessman hit a 3-pointer for the Saints to clinch the win. He finished with 17 points, while Carter LaLiberty led the Golden Bears with 14.
Colby 71, Thorp 31: Aiden Rosemeyer scored 10 points for the Cardinals, but Colby pulled away for a nonconference win.
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Pepin/Alma 49: Sixteen points apiece from Basil Gilles and Luke Webb propelled the Wolves to victory. Tyler Bauer added 13 points of his own.
New Richmond 76, Baldwin-Woodville 68: CJ Campbell’s 31 points lifted the Tigers past the Blackhawks, who got 20 points from Dylan Karau.
Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 38: Brock Flater and Kaden Crank scored 23 points each to carry Lake Holcombe to a straightforward victory.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 7, Superior 1: Noah Bestul and Brayton Thillman both scored twice as the Huskies earned a nonconference win. Gabe Bestul added a pair of assists, and Caden Sutter had a goal and an assist. Tristan Bock made 20 saves for the Huskies.
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 2: Peyton Platter recorded a hat trick to lead the Old Abes in Big Rivers action. Joe Kelly had a goal and two assists for Memorial.
Chippewa Falls 8, Onalaska/La Crosse 2: Aiden McCauley notched a pair of goals and Drake Bowe had two assists as the Cardinals skated to victory. Six different players registered two points for Chi-Hi. Zach LeMay made 18 saves in goal.
RAM 6, WFSLG Blizzard 0: Evan Gustafson led the way with four goals as RAM cruised to victory. Brecken Hagen made 15 saves in net to post a shutout.
Ben Biskupski and Peyton Mayer added goals for RAM, and Isaiah Martin and Brendan Bresina had two assists each.