The top-ranked Hudson boys hockey team entered Hobbs Ice Center on Thursday without a Big Rivers loss. By the time the Raiders left, Eau Claire North had changed that.
Brayton Thillman scored the winning goal in overtime, giving the Huskies a 3-2 upset win over the defending state champions. North became the first Big Rivers team to defeat Hudson since Eau Claire Memorial did it on February 13, 2020.
North led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a goal from Carter Plante, but Brody Dietz answered with a goal for Hudson in the second period. Each team scored in the third to enter overtime at 2-2 before Thillman ended it.
It was only the second defeat of the season for Hudson. North moved to 4-2 in the Big Rivers, while Hudson dropped to 5-1.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2: The second-ranked Old Abes got a goal and an assist from Connor Byrne in a defeat of the Cardinals. Luke Lindsay broke a 1-1 tie with a goal midway through the first period, and Byrne put Memorial up by two early in the third. Peyton Platter and Dylan Byrne also scored for the Old Abes, while Owen Krista and Mason Johnson did the scoring for Chi-Hi.
RAM 3, Northwest Icemen 3 (2 OT): The game ended as a tie after neither team could break through in two extra periods. Evan Gustafson scored a pair of goals for RAM, and Evan Eckes added another.
Girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38: The Thunder held Stanley-Boyd to 12 points in the first half and never looked back. Brooke McCune led the way with a team-high 22 points, while Eleice Dahl added 10 of her own. The victory kept the Thunder unbeaten and atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings.
Lily Hoel had a game-high 23 points for the Orioles. She surpassed 1,000 for her career in the process.
Cadott 68, Bloomer 47: The Hornets stayed hot, riding 22 points from Lauryn Goettl and 17 more from Laken Ryan. Ryan connected on five 3-pointers. It helped Cadott overcome a massive game from Bloomer’s Danielle Latz, who scored 30 points.
McDonell 47, Regis 36: The Macks got past the Ramblers in Western Cloverbelt play. Statistics were not reported.
Ladysmith 56, St. Croix Falls 55: Raemalee Smith knocked down two free throws with two seconds left to give the Lumberjills a key Heart O’ North victory. Each team entered the matchup unbeaten in conference play. Smith finished with a game-high 24 points.
Rice Lake 54, New Richmond 52: Eliana Sheplee poured in a game-best 22 points and Jordan Roethel added 11 to lift the Warriors to a Big Rivers win. They overcame 18 points from New Richmond’s Brooke Blaszczyk.
Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21: Five Mounders scored in double figures to clinch a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Ellie Schiszik had 15 points to lead all scorers, and Stella Rhude added 12 points. Allie Roder and Tori Blaskowski scored 11 each.
Durand 49, Elmwood/Plum City 32: The Panthers pulled away with a big first half in Dunn-St. Croix play. Madisyn Kilboten had 11 points for Durand, while Maggie Glaus scored a game-high 13 for the Wolves.
Colfax 77, Spring Valley 34: The Vikings ran their win streak to 11 games by defeating the Cardinals. Statistics were not reported.
Alma Center Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 38: Ten points apiece from Liza Cummings and Gabby Heredia helped the Hornets hold off the Mustangs.
Whitehall 58, Pepin/Alma 44: Nylah Lisowski tallied a game-high 15 points and Norah Youngbauer followed with 13 of her own to lift the Norse. Olivia Killian also scored in double figures, finishing with 11.
Boys basketball
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Somerset 63: Caleb Lokker made a go-ahead free throw late, and the Blackhawks held on for a Middle Border win. Keegan Ofstie scored 22 points to lead the charge.
Colfax 82, Augusta 70: The Vikings won a nonconference affair over the Beavers. Statistics were not reported.
Boys swim and dive
Chippewa Falls 92, Menomonie 76: Ryan Beranek (200 IM), Rowan Rinick (50-yard freesytle), Erik Petrowski (100 butterfly) and Kolton Irwin (100 backstroke) all had individual wins for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi also had two relay wins.
Kevin Leach had a couple of victories for the Mustangs, taking the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Kody Kazmarek (100 freestyle), Dylan Norby (diving) and Connor Kilimek (100 breaststroke) also had first place finishes individually.
Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin 3, Eau Claire Area 1: Lauryn Eckloff scored for the Stars late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Storm scored once in each of the final two periods to pull away. Morgan Ruppert assisted Eckloff’s goal. Alesha Smith stopped 33 shots in net for ECA.
Wrestling
Eau Claire Memorial 36, Rice Lake 31: The Old Abes got pins from Brandon Peterson, Ian Johnson and Logan Bee to snag a win in Big Rivers action. Brody Lammers and Nathanael Windorski had pins for Rice Lake.
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 35: The Cardinals edged the Huskies with help from pins by Henry Brunner, David Hughes, Xander Neal and Grady Fredrick. Mekhi Thomas and LaJuan Jones had pins for North.
Northwestern 66, Bloomer/Colfax 12: Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer had the sole wins for Bloomer/Colfax, both by pin.