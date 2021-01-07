The McDonell girls basketball team rode a big night from behind the 3-point line to a statement victory.
The Macks made 10 3-pointers as part of a 62-47 win over Blair-Taylor. McDonell, ranked No. 9 in Division 5 in the WisSports.net coaches poll, upended the third-ranked Wildcats.
Anna Geissler and Lauryn Deetz scored 18 points each to help the Macks hand the Wildcats their first loss. Emily Cooper added 12 points for McDonell (5-2).
Lindsay Steien led Blair-Taylor (7-1) with 12 points.
Regis 61, Augusta 41: It’s safe to say Makenna Rohrscheib was feeling it from long range. The junior caught fire and connected on seven 3-pointers, finishing with 27 points to lead the Ramblers. Regis made 11 3-pointers as a team, with four more coming from Jessica Sabbagh. She finished with 14 points, and Ashley Chilson added 11 for Regis.
Kennedy Schroeder scored a team-high 10 points for Augusta.
Durand 51, Elk Mound 36: The Panthers pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Mounders 22-14 after halftime. Madisyn Kilboten had a game-high 14 points for Durand, and Leah Sabelko and McKenna Hurlburt followed with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Tori Blaskowski scored 12 for Elk Mound.
Colfax 66, Boyceville 29: The Vikings drilled 14 3-pointers as a team, with three each coming from Madison Barstad and Marissa Harmon. Barstad had a game-best 19 points, and Harmon finished with 11.
Independence 51, Whitehall 37: It was another big night for Ziy Conner, who surpassed the 1,000 career point mark by pouring in 32 points. Alana Back chipped in with 13 points for Independence, which improved to 9-3. Nylah Lisowski led Whitehall with 14 points.
Rice Lake 66, Onalaska 57: Grace Forsberg and Brynn Olson couldn’t be stopped for the Warriors, scoring 23 and 21 points, respectively. They held off the Hilltoppers, who got 20 points from Emma Gamoke.
Bloomer 47, Hayward 37: Leah Score scored 13 points, nine of which came on 3-pointers, and Abby Iverson added 12 points and 12 boards for the Blackhawks.
Glenwood City 61, Spring Valley 54: Delanie Fayerweather’s 18 points led the Hilltoppers to victory. Kyra Schilling led Spring Valley with 14 points.
Eleva-Strum 42, Alma/Pepin 25: Madison Schultz scored 14 points to lead the way for the Cardinals. Eleva-Strum pulled away in the second half, outscoring its foes 23-12.
Melrose-Mindoro 45, Gilmanton 30: Cali Flick scored 10 points to lead the Panthers, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Mustangs in the second half.
Cochrane-Fountain City 46, Alma Center Lincoln 23: The Hornets were held to nine points in the first half and couldn’t recover, taking their first loss of the season. Jacquelyn Paul led the team with nine points.
Boys basketball
Fall Creek 64, Stanley-Boyd 54: The trio of Bo Vollrath (18 points), Soren Johnson (15 points) and Luke Olson (15 points) helped the Crickets hold off the Orioles. Carsen Hause had a contest-high 23 points to lead Stanley-Boyd, hitting five 3-pointers. Lucas Smith scored 16 with the help of four 3-pointers.
Regis 87, Osseo-Fairchild 54: JP Wolterstorff scored 22 points and Alex Leis added 21 as the Ramblers earned their first Western Cloverbelt victory of the season. Josh Brickner had 16 and Kendon Krogman notched 15 to round out Regis’ double-digit scorers.
Osseo-Fairchild was led by 24 points from Garrett Koxlien.
Cadott 37, Thorp 28: The Hornets got 12 points from Brad Irwin to help get past the Cardinals in a defensive battle. Andy Falkenberg and Cole Sopiarz added seven points each, while Zach Tieman led Thorp with nine.
Spring Valley 55, Elmwood/Plum City 44: The Cardinals secured a Dunn-St. Croix victory with help from Tyler Bowman’s 17 points. Connor Ducklow added 10 for Spring Valley, while Luke Webb led the Wolves with 11 points.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls triangular: Menomonie won head-to-head over the hosts, getting victories from Evan Henderson, Kellan Aure, Ben Radle, Steele Schaefer and Brayten Casey. Onur Ahmedoski and Nathan Drivas won for the Cardinals.
Whitehall 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 9: Several forfeits made it a straightforward win for the Norse, but Liam Herrick, Brekken Kulig and Eric Kleinhans all won via pin.
Boys hockey
New Richmond 4, RAM 2: Drew Goettl scored twice for RAM and Alex Erickson made 32 saves in net, but they couldn’t quite take down the Tigers. Evan Gustafson, Peyton Mayer and Bennett Seelen all tallied assists.
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 0: The Raiders got goals from five different players to upend the Huskies. Tristan Bock made 21 saves for North in net.